Ethan Paligo is a stalwart behind the plate for the Bennington Post 13 American Legion baseball team. It turns out he can pitch a little, too.
Paligo threw five innings of two-hit ball, setting the tone in a 2-1 win for Bennington against Rutland Post 31 on Thursday at St. Peter's Field.
"Ethan hadn't pitched in almost two years. I gave him the ball and he did great out there," said Post 13 coach Ryan Greenslet.
Paligo kept Rutland off balance throughout his outing. He had just one strikeout, but pitched to contact and let the defense make plays behind him.
"The defense is what you're counting on and they backed him up well," Greenslet said. "We had minimal errors today."
Mathew Wasieleuski pitched two scoreless innings of relief after Paligo was taken out one batter into the sixth inning.
Rutland had its share of chances, but rarely capitalized. Despite only having five hits, Post 31 had runners on base all game long. Rutland left multiple runners on in five innings, including the last four of Thursday's game.
The lone run Post 31 pushed across came via a balk by Paligo in the fifth inning.
"We didn't hit the greatest, but we did have runners in scoring position quite a bit," said Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer. "We couldn't get the timely hit. The (Bennington) pitchers kept us off balance. They did a very good job, the first and second pitcher."
Bennington was coming off a rough showing on Tuesday, where it fell to Lakes Region 10-3, and over the weekend, Post 13 dropped two to Bellows Falls.
With only three spots up for grabs for Southern Division teams in the state tournament, it's important to rack up wins and avoid lengthy losing streaks.
"They buckled down and didn't get rattled much. I try to tell these kids all the time to just go out there and have fun and do the best they can," Greenslet said. "When they start getting razzled, that's when things can go bad."
Bennington's bats weren't at their best, but they did enough to win. Wasieleuski had an RBI infield single in the first inning and that held up for a while.
Post 13 got an important insurance run in the top of the fifth. Rutland starter Matt Greeno had been rolling after a shaky first inning with three hitless frames, but Bennington led off the fifth with two straight hit and got another hit after a flyout.
The insurance run came in on a sacrifice fly by AJ Brown that scored Nat Greenslet.
"Most of the time, in a game like this, you have to make something happen. Usually it only takes one or two hits and the kids will come alive," coach Greenslet said.
Greeno was a hard-luck losing pitcher in Thursday's game. The Mount St. Joseph right-hander gave up eight hits, but was dominant for stretches. Greeno fanned eight Bennington batters.
"Greeno pitched awesome. He literally kept us in the game the whole time," Bloomer said.
Rutland (3-5) has a tough challenge on Saturday, hosting White River Junction for a doubleheader St. Peter's Field.
Bennington (3-6) has the weekend off, but will meet Post 84 on Tuesday at Mount Anthony Union High School.
