BRANDON — Livia Bernhardt always plays with her heart but on Saturday it was the ice water in her veins that helped lift the Otter Valley girls basketball team to a 39-38 upset victory over Springfield.
Bernhardt went to the line with 28.4 seconds remaining and her team trailing 38-37. She swished the first shot and then Springfield coach Pete Peck attempted to ice her with a timeout. Unfazed, Bernhardt made the second free throw for the winning point.
The Cosmos had their chances during those final 28 seconds including a good-look 3-pointer and an opportunity for layup in the final seconds.
"I just told myself that it wasn't a big deal," Bernhardt said in explaining how she handled the pressure. "I told myself that if I miss it, it's not the end of the world."
Then, she had to compose herself again with the timeout in between shots.
"I just said, 'I've already made the first one and I know what it feels like,'" Bernhardt said.
The 5-8 Otters have struggled much of the year so to beat a team like Springfield (8-5) was a breakthrough win.
"This is the team we thought we had," said OV coach Kelly Trayah.
"Everyone who played contributed to this win."
That included Bernhardt, who scored 17 points and went 3 of 7 at the line, but made them when they counted most.
It also included Alia Edmunds who drained three 3-point field goals on the way to an 11-point output.
Alice Keith added four points and helped the Otters control the game with her deft ball handling against the press.
Trayah credited Bernhardt and Edmunds with doing a nice job against Springfield's big post player Gabby Wardwell.
Wardwell was a force on the boards all day, keeping balls alive when she was unable to grab the rebound.
"At first I was kind of intimidated," Bernhardt said.
The Cosmos grabbed a 4-0 lead and it appeared at that time the game might follow the script of a Springfield team who had gotten off to an 8-2 start reverting to form.
But then Bernhardt scored inside and Edmunds connected on a 3-pointer to put the Otters into a 5-4 lead. The Cosmos had to battle uphill much of the game from there.
The Otters took an 11-6 lead into the second quarter.
That stanza showcased some scintillating 3-point shooting. Edmunds nailed another 3 to cushion OV's lead to 16-12, but Springfield's outstanding point guard Hailey Perham made a trey to pull the Cosmos within one.
OV answered. This time it was Mallory Lufkin swishing the 3-pointer to bump the lead back to four.
Edmunds' 3 gave the Otters a 22-18 lead but Ashley Chamberlin dropped in two free throws for the Cosmos and OV went to the locker room with a 22-20 advantage.
The Otters started strong in the third quarter. Julia Eastman drove hard to the hoop for a bucket and Bernhardt converted on a putback to swell the lead to 26-20.
But the Cosmos fought back and took a 28-26 lead on consecutive 3-pointers from Perham and Julianna Albero.
Mia Politano, who gave the Otters some big minutes off the bench, rang up a layup on the break to make it 28-28. It would be tight the rest of the way.
The Otters had a tenuous 31-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Cosmos began to look like their experience in close games might pay off. Perham banked a shot off the glass that was the third chance of the possession thanks to the work of Wardwell on the boards. It gave Springfield a 34-31 lead.
It was back and forth with Benhardt scoring inside to slice the lead to one and Albero answering with a layup for the Cosmos.
Keith made a hoop with a wow factor, coming off a great move to fake the defender before a hard drive to the basket that sliced the lead to 36-35.
Perham scored off an equally impressive move and the Cosmos had their three-point cushion back.
Bernhardt showed a nice touch on a 15-footer to pare Springfield's lead to 38-37.
That put Bernhardt on center stage with the game on the line. She's been in such situations before as a senior three-sport athlete and she responded.
Perham led the Cosmos with 15 points and meshed three 3-point field goals. Wardwell had eight points and Albero seven.
"We are in a little funk," Springfield coach Pete Peck said after his team dropped its third straight.
"We are sick like everyone else and we haven't practiced in a couple of days.
"This was a good win for Otter Valley. They made fewer mistakes than we did. They deserved it.
"We gave her (Bernhardt) all kinds of time to think about it."
But Bernhardt did not wilt under the pressure. She only thrived on it.
The Otters go back into the fire Tuesday at Windsor.
