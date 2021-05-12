BRANDON — California’s top exports are electric vehicles, aircraft and machinery for making semi-conductors. Mount Anthony softball co-coaches Kate Contrada and Brooke Remington are ready to move Sofia Berryhill to the top of that list.
Berryhill, who moved to Bennington from California after the last season (2019), has been money in the circle this spring, pitching the Patriots to an 8-0 record.
Her latest gem came on Wednesday when she fired a five-inning shutout in a 17-0 victory over Otter Valley, striking out 10 and surrendering but one hit. She did not walk a single batter.
“Our goal from the beginning of the season was to be ready for the playoffs,” Remington said. “We have been taking our little notes on what to work on and the kids have been hard workers.”
After this season, Berryhill is off to St. Lawrence University to pitch.
“She is a very good student. Academics was very important in making the decision and she made it on her own,” Contrada said.
Her teammates wasted no time staking her to a lead, scoring four in the first inning.
It was Berryhill who began setting the table, singling sharply while leading off the game. Allee George had an RBI triple in the frame and Taya Guetti added a two-run double. Mia Paligo picked up an RBI, walking with the bases loaded.
The Patriots had this one in the book early, scoring six in the second and six more in the third for a 16-0 lead.
The Patriots spayed 16 hits around Candon Field. George had four of the hits and Masson Billert had three. Berryhill, Madisyn Crossman and Guetti contributed two hits apiece.
There were bright spots for the 2-6 Otters. Marissa Connors made a spectacular play at second base, gloving a hot smash off the bat of Berryhill and throwing her out at first.
MacKenzie McKay was superb in her relief role for the Otters. She pitched the final two innings, taking over for Niya Hall. McKay kept the Patriots from scoring in the fourth, striking out two. She allowed just a single run in the fifth and notched another strikeout.
Josie Cone ended Berryhill’s bid for a no-hitter with a single to left with two outs in the fourth.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Otters who will look to end the skid on Friday when Fair Haven comes to town.
The Otters travel to Springfield the next day for a 2 p.m. game.
The Otters dropped a 9-4 decision to Fair Haven early in the year.
“We have grown a lot since then,” Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah said.
