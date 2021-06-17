When Otter Valley baseball coach Mike Howe arrives at Bellows Falls’ Hadley Field to coach the North-South Vermont Baseball Senior All-Star Classic on Friday, the memories will be flooding over him.
His parents’ house is just beyond center field. Not only that, his assistant coach for the South team will be Bob Lockerby, the coach he played for at Bellows Falls Post 37 for four summers.
Howe takes much of his coaching philosophy from Lockerby.
“I like to teach the game very similar to him,” Howe said. “Practice harder than you play. He was about playing the game the right way.”
Howe still remembers 2015 when he returned to play Bellows Falls for the first time as the Otter Valley coach.
That was special and Friday will be special, too.
Howe will bring a South roster to Hadley Field comprised of Arlington’s Dylan Wright, Bellows Falls’ Elliot Graham and Grady Lockerby, Burr and Burton Academy’s Brandon Burns and Sam Steinman, Mill River’s Jonah Boyea and Matt Haskins, Mount Anthony’s Brodie Krawczyk and Ethan LaBatt, Otter Valley’s Alex Polli, Poultney’s Ryan Alt, Rutland’s Ryan Flanders, West Rutland’s Michael Goodnough, White River Valley’s Curtis Barry and Windsor’s Ethan Lawyer.
Howe will be assisted by Lockerby, Green Mountain’s Matt McCarthy, Arlington’s Jamie Briggs and Howe’s own assistant Brayden Shannon.
“At first, I was going to be just the site manager and then Mike said, ‘No, why don’t you coach with with me,’” Lockerby said. “It will be fun. It’s something not a lot of people get to do.”
Two other events that had been annual affairs, the Twin State Baseball Classic senior all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire as well as the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association’s Junior Showcase and All-Star Game are expected to return in 2022.
Tryouts for the South team were held at Otter Valley. Howe said there were some surprises for him.
One was Poultney’s Ryan Alt, a player Howe was not familiar with since Otter Valley does not play the Blue Devils.
“I didn’t know much about the Alt kid but he’s a good player, hits the ball really hard,” Howe said.
Howe will get much more familiar with Alt through the summer. Alt is playing for the Lakes Region American Legion baseball team for the first time. Lakes Region is the main rival of Rutland Post 31 coached by Howe.
“I really hope there is a push by everyone to make sure the Vermont-New Hampshire game is played next year,” said Howe who played in that game in 1999.
“It was a great time. You are with other players who really love baseball,” he said.
When Howe was playing for Bellows Falls Post 37, he had a good tournament the season that it was held in Fair Haven on the field behind the elementary school.
Mike Grabowski was the Castleton coach at the time and spoke to Howe at that tournament about coming to Castleton to play baseball.
Ted Shipley succeeded Grabowski in 2001. Howe had a great career for the Spartans as a pitcher/first baseman. He was the team MVP in 2002.
Castleton turned out to be the perfect situation for Howe. He met his wife there, they are raising three children and have remained in the area.
His Otters won the Division II state championship in 2017 and went to the finals in 2019.
He is very proud that three of his players are members of the Keene State College baseball team — Josh Beayon, Nate Hudson and Pat McKeighan.
Beayon led the Owls in hitting this spring at .306.
“That was not a surprise. I know how hard Josh works,” Howe said. “I am looking forward to seeing what he does there.”
Lockerby saw that Howe had the earmarks of a future coach back when he was playing for him at Post 37.
“You always hope that when you are coaching and teaching that some of your players will do the same. You could see how passionate Mike was about baseball,” Lockerby said.
“He was a great teammate and always wanted to do what he could to help the team win.”
When Howe was in the OV area with his wife and, at that time, one son and not yet in coaching, he would come to the Bellows Falls games at Otter Valley as a spectator.
“You could see that he was still excited about baseball,” Lockerby said.
Hadley Field boasts a lot of rich baseball history.
BF products who played there include Kevin “Goofy” Keefe who was a legend in the Dodgers’ minor league organization. Two seasons (1978-79), he was a combined 17-3 as a pitcher for the Triple A Albuquerque Dukes.
Mark Brown, who pitched for the Orioles, played on Hadley as did Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk.
They still talk about a tape-measure home run that Fisk hit while playing for Bellows Falls Post 37. It landed a couple hundred feet from the Howe residence.
There have been so many more greats who have strutted their stuff at Hadley.
Yet, on Friday, the diamond will have a much deeper meaning to Mike Howe. It is the place where his coaching philosophy was shaped under Bob Lockerby.
It will be a treat for both Howe and Lockerby as they discuss strategy while pulling the strings in the dugout and rehashing memories of a great time in the great game.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.