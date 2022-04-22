Tom Brennan sometimes tells the story of leaving Yale to come to Burlington to be the coach of the University of Vermont men’s basketball team.
Many questioned his decision, telling Brennan that UVM was a hockey school and that basketball could never get a foothold in the community.
Brennan’s retort was that Burlington was a sports town.
We know that his words were prophetic. The UVM men’s basketball team stunned No. 4 Syracuse when the Catamounts were a No. 13 seed in the NCAA tournament during Brennan’s tenure. The game is still talked about in Burlington and the rest of the state.
The Catamounts have blossomed into one of the nation’s most respected mid-major basketball programs under John Becker.
Patrick Gym is known for its frenzied fans and as being one of the toughest places for opponents to play in the America East.
Some might say that Bellows Falls is a football town. Is it ever!
Football is an event in Bellows Falls. Those weekend mornings where everything revolves around the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League and the Terriers success at Hadley Field in the high school version are the things that many associate with Bellows Falls.
But Bellows Falls is more than a football town. Borrowing the words from Brennan, it is a sports town.
The Terriers’ success in track and field and cross country is legendary.
Russ Pickering churned out state championship teams in both sports and, more recently, Tim Eno has been the coach of teams that have won a staggering 18 state championships across the two sports.
It is little wonder that Pickering is in the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame and that Eno will be inducted in the latest class.
There has been incredible success in girls basketball. Jayne Barber piloted the Terriers to five state championships and before that, scored 1,114 points while wearing the purple.
Barber is in multiple halls of fame and her high school coach at Bellows Falls Anne Rodia should be.
You can look at just about any sport and find success and championships among the Purple Gang squads.
The field hockey program is the gold standard in the state. The Terriers won state crowns in Division III, moved up and claimed the title in Division II, went all the way up to D-I and brought the banner home in that division.
Coach Bethany Coursen’s dynastic field hockey program won six consecutive state championships before falling in the Division I state title game in 2021.
One program that has never won a state championship is softball.
Look out. Despite a recent 15-3 loss to its New Hampshire neighbor Fall Mountain, the Terriers are bringing some excitement to Terrier Town.
BF is 2-0 in Vermont with victories over Mill River and Poultney. Grace Wilkinson went 7-for-7 with seven RBIs in those two games for the Terriers.
Pitcher Izzy Stoodley notched eight strikeouts in the five-inning game against Poultney.
The Terriers host Green Mountain on Saturday at noon with a chance to hike their record to 3-0 against state competition.
Bellows Falls has not been to a state championship game since it lost to Springfield 9-2 back in 1974.
But there is some passion for softball that could be putting down a foundation for the Terriers to have the kind of success that BF fans have been accustomed to in so many other sports through the years.
“It is a great squad of girls overall. They live and love softball,” said Ryan Stoodley, one of coach Donald Laurendeau’s assistants.
That sounds like a recipe for success. Color it purple.
PANTHER BASEBALLSpeaking of programs on the upswing, have you noticed what is going on with Middlebury College baseball?
It was not that long ago that Panther baseball was a downtrodden program. They had nine straight losing seasons from 2008 through 2016. Two seasons in a row (2014 and 2015) they were a combined 9-48.
The Panthers were 26-13 in 2019 and then COVID hit and they played only a few games in 200 and 2021.
This year, the magic is happening. The Panthers were 16-7 and 4-1 in the NESCAC heading into Friday’s home game against Amherst.
Mike Leonard has been building something special since arriving at MC in 2016.
Nobody should be surprised. He piloted the Bates College baseball program for six years and during that time the Bobcats won back-to-back NESCAC championships.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
