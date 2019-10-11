NEWPORT — North Country Union was flirting with a Division II football upset, leading Bellows Falls 14-13 at halftime, but Jeb Monier’s 55-yard touchdown run gave Bellows Falls a 20-14 lead and the Terriers were on their way to a 42-21 victory over the Falcons.
McGregor Vancor’s 40-yard TD run gave BF a 13-7 lead before the Falcons grabbed the lead. The Falcons tried to go into halftime with a four-point advantage but missed a field goal attempt.
A 9-yard touchdown run by Jed Lober extended the Terriers’ lead to 27-14.
The Falcons closed to 27-21 but a 5-yard scoring jaunt by Lober hiked BF’s lead to 34-21 with 7:44 remaining.
Lober tacked on yet another rushing TD, this time from 6 yards out. The PAT was blocked but the Terriers had an insurmountable 40-21 lead.
In other action under the Friday night football lights, it was Essex 27, Mount Mansfield 18, Colchester ended a four-game losing streak by whipping South Burlington/Burlington 35-7, Spaulding scored with 1:10 remaining to edge Milton 20-14, Brattleboro rolled past Fair Haven 41-7 to stay unbeaten through seven games and Springfield breezed to a 44-6 win over Woodstock to go to 5-2 and set up a pivotal Division III game between the Cosmos and Poultney in Poultney on Oct. 19.
BOYS SOCCER
WRV 2, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — White River Valley scored in each half to top Springfield 2-0 in boys soccer action on Friday.
The Wildcats get over the .500 mark at 7-6 and the Cosmos fall to 4-8.
Twin Valley 5, Windsor 1
WINDSOR — Jack and Colin McHale each scored a pair of goals as Twin Valley topped Windsor 5-1 Friday.
Finn Fischer also scored for the Wildcats as they improve to 9-2-1. They host Springfield on Tuesday.
Eli Milligan scored for the 4-7-1 Yellow Jackets on a penalty kick.
Sharon 3, MSJ 2
Sharon took a 3-0 lead into halftime and hung on for a 3-2 win over Mount St. Joseph on Friday.
“It was a nail biter ‘til the final whistle,” said Mountie coach Josh Souza. “I’m really proud of these guys and come playoffs we’re going to give someone a tough time.”
Dave Mercure and Cortland Hussack scored for MSJ.
The Mounties, 0-11, host West Rutland on Tuesday.
Sharon is 5-7.
So. Burlington 5, Rutland 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — South Burlington cruised to a 5-0 victory over Rutland in boys soccer action Friday.
The Wolves elevated their record to 9-3 and the Raiders fell to 3-10.
BUCKS TRYOUTS
The Vermont Bucks indoor football team will be conducting tryouts on Sunday at Rutland High School at 10 a.m.
