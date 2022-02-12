POULTNEY — They might go by Terriers but this Bellows Falls boys basketball team is meaner than a junkyard dog and bigger than a Great Dane. They rolled to an 83-36 victory over Poultney on Saturday to push their record to 12-3.
BF's Patrick Barbour's 13 points led a balanced offense that saw seven players score seven points or more.
When the Terriers reported for the first practice back on Nov. 29, Barbour wasn't sure they would be this good.
"I knew our bigs were good and that we had some good guards. We come early to practice every day and get in extra work," said Barbour, one of four seniors in the starting lineup.
"We are big but our big guys also move well," Bellows Falls coach Evan Chadwick said. "That plays in with what we want to do.
"I don't think there are many 6-foot-6 guys who can move like Owen LaRoss."
Chadwick likes the way his team is progressing.
"I love where we are now. This is a dedicated group of kids."
The depth is also a key ingredient.
"You could see today that our bench is pretty good," Chadwick said.
Following Barbour in scoring for the Terriers were LaRoss and Jamison Nystrom with 12 points apiece, Jaxon Clark with nine, and Jon Terry, Jake Moore and Colby Dearborn with seven points each.
Marcus Lewis led the Blue Devils with 11 points. Craig Baptie added nine and Mason Boudreau seven.
The Terriers wasted no time getting control of the game, outscoring the Devils 21-6 in the first quarter.
They owned the offensive glass. If it took fours shots to score on a possession, they got that many.
"They are big and very mobile," Poultney coach Todd Montana said of the Terriers. "And when their big guys are around the rim, they don't rush anything."
Part of that composure stems from experience. Starters Jack Cravinho, LaRoss, Terry and Barbour are seniors and the other starter Nystrom is a junior.
The Terriers took a 43-20 lead into halftime and, just in case the Blue Devils had any notions of a comeback, Bellows Falls scored the first six points after the break.
It was the Terriers' fifth straight victory. It was the ninth time they have scored 70 or more points. They have been in the 80s several time and rang up 98 against Twin Valley.
The Blue Devils continued their theme of scrapping hard throughout all 32 minutes despite the score.
"We are just trying to play every possession as hard as we can," Montana said.
"Bellows Falls is very strong but I didn't think we gave in to that physicality."
Poulltney's record dipped to 5-10.
NOTES: Poultney senior Gabe Wescott drew lavish praise for the way he handled the public address duties and for his rendition of the national anthem. ... The Blue Devils were without starter Peyton Book who was on crutches as the result of an injury in physical education class. ... Evan Chadwick and his brother Will Chadwick were both 1,000-point scorers at the now defunct Rochester High School.
