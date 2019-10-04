SPRINGFIELD — Springfield and Bellows Falls have been meeting for more than 100 years on the gridiron and the latest installment was a 19-8 victory for Bellows Falls on Friday night before a large crowd at Brown Field.
Bellows Falls hit the Cosmos early, getting up 13-0. That lead came on a 52-yard touchdown ramble by Jed Lober and a 40-yard touchdown pass from Griffin Waryas to McGregor Vancor. Jeb Monier made good on the PAT to give the Terriers the 13-0 lead with 10:17 remaining in the half.
It appeared as though the Cosmos might be overwhelmed at that point but quarterback Sam Presch hooked up with Kaleb Chambers on a 65-yard scoring strike. Presch then tossed the two-point conversion pass to Anthony Steele and the lead was down to 13-8 with 7:13 to play in the half.
Chambers, wide open in the end zone on the touchdown, bobbled the pass three times but was able to pull it in.
Bellows Falls had a first-and-goal on the Cosmos 2-yard line but failed to score late in the half. A 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty was the main culprit.
The Terriers nearly overcame that with a pass intended for Dylan Clark in the back of the end zone, but his cousin Brady Clark broke up the pass for the Cosmos.
The score remained 13-8 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Terriers put it away by scoring with 1:19 to go. That was a 6-yard scoring scamper by Lober that gave him 159 yards rushing on the night.
That drive was aided by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on the Cosmos bench.
The Terriers held a 186-100 edge in rushing yardage.
“It is scary the way Springfield can come back against you,” BF coach Bob Lockerby said. “They aren’t going to drive the ball on you but they can get you with the big play.
“This is a big year for the rivalry.”
“We lost because of a couple of their long drives but that is what they do,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
Bellows Falls raised its record to 4-2 and the Cosmos have the same record heading into their Division III game at Woodstock on Friday. the Terriers make the trip up Interstate 91 to North Country that night for a Division II battle.
