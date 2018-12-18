PROCTOR — In a helter-skelter game where turnovers abounded and the ball took crazy bounces, what made the difference in Bellows Falls’ 46-40 girls basketball victory over Proctor was the Terriers’ ability to hit shots while the Phantoms shot horribly.
For much of this Marble Valley League contest, the Terriers held the upper hand, running their lead as high as 10 points in the first half (27-17) and seven points (38-31) in the second half.
But Proctor stormed back in the first half with a 9-0 run to knot the game at 17-17 at 3:35 of the second period, while using an 8-0 run to take its only lead of the game at 31-29 on Maddie Flanders’ driving layup at 2:17 of the third period.
Still, the Terriers, who have bolted to a 4-0 record on the strength of an active and smothering defense and excellent outside shooting, never seemed in any kind of trouble. When Michelle Marchica sunk a jumper at 1:53 of the third, it gave the Terriers the lead back for keeps and triggered a 9-0 run that gave BF a healthy 38-31 cushion just into the fourth period.
“Our defense is not as sharp as it has been in the previous three games,” said BF coach Todd Wells. “We played through some adversity and should have taken care of the ball a little better at the end so I think we were lucky to escape with a win.
“We beat MSJ Saturday and we played really well but I think we came into this taking them a little too lightly … But they (Proctor) scrapped and showed that they are a tough team.”
Once BF took that seven-point lead at the top of the fourth period, the game should have been over. But Proctor showed its mettle and just kept coming back. The Phantoms responded with a 4-0 run but BF matched it, reeling off four straight points to go back on top 42-35. With the clock factored in, Proctor had one more four-point spurt to draw within range at 42-39 with 42 seconds to go in regulation.
A series of turnovers put the ball in the hands of Proctor’s Maggie McKearin, who hoisted up a trey from the wing that looked like it had a chance. But the ball clanged off the rim, BF got the rebound and hit four consecutive free throws to Proctor’s one foul shot to achieve the win.
But the fact was that no matter how hard they tried, the Phantoms could not shut down Terrier sniper Hallie Dickerson, who pumped in 20 and seemed to sink her shot at the key moment. Meanwhile, Taylor Goodell chipped in eight, with Marchica and Emily Bazin adding seven apiece.
Flanders was Proctor’s high scorer with 11, many on driving layups at the head of a fast break. Lyndsey Elms contributed eight and McKearin and Rachel Stuhlmueller (10 rebounds) added seven apiece.
Meanwhile there were the turnovers. Proctor committed 30, while BF committed 23. Many of those Proctor turnovers came on careless passes or bad decisions, a response to Terrier pressure. Many times it seemed as if the Phantoms were trying to do too much too fast and as a result missed easy layups.
“That’s three games in a row where we are struggling shooting the ball,” Phantom coach Chris Hughes said. “If you’re going to get to the next level, which we want to, we had better start making shots under pressure, whether it be 3s, twos, free throws or layups. We just can’t make those two to three possession mistakes where we get nothing out of them.
“Against BF, they capitalized. To give up 46 and still be in the game, we did a pretty good job but every time we didn’t get anything, they did.”
The Terriers run their record to 4-0 and travel to Arlington on Friday, while the 1-2 Phantoms head to Woodstock the same day.
