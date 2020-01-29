The Rutland Raiders girls hockey team came oh-so close.
The euphoria that the Raiders experienced after Sydney Wood scored the equalizing-goal with two minutes left in regulation time was dashed 46 seconds into the overtime period when Chiara Skeels banged in a rebound to lift the BFA-St. Albans Comets to a 2-1 victory over Rutland in Division I girls hockey action Wednesday at Spartan Arena.
Although outshot 42-20 in regulation, the Raiders and the Comets were dead even at 1-1 going into the five-minute, sudden victory overtime session.
Rutland’s sophomore goalie Kristen Pariseau (41 saves) had been spectacular between the pipes for the Raiders turning away breakaways, 2-on-1s and basically stood on her head to keep the puck out of the net and keep the Raiders in the game.
“Rutland’s goalie Kristen (Pariseau) played amazing and we knew that coming in,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “We were telling the girls put the puck on net and look for a rebound. We knew we weren’t necessarily going to score on that first shot but we were hoping for a rebound. She mishandled it a bit and we just happened to get a stick on it and just snuck it by her.”
This was a matchup of the No. 3 Comets against the No. 4 Raiders but the standings are a bit deceiving. BFA came in at 8-3, while the Raiders were at 6-5.
And into the first period, the disparity was evident: The Comets outshot the Raiders 20-3 and on its only power play BFA blasted eight shots on Pariseau but the Raider goaltender stood tall.
The Comets skate well and pass the puck accurately to set up great shots but through the first 15 minutes the scoreboard read 0-0.
“We had a lot of chances and some nights you just can’t get the puck where you want it to go,” Cioffi said. “Rutland played well in terms of just being tenacious, got in our way and took opportunities when they came. We’ve been generating a lot of shots, getting a lot of looks, we possess the puck a lot and I’d like to score some more but some nights…”
The Comets wasted little time in the second period converting a shot into a goal and took a 1-0 lead at 2:00. The play came when Julia Gratton steamed down the left wing side and got a strong shot off, while Pariseau made the save, Kami O’Brien was waiting on the opposite post to knock in the rebound.
The Comet goal seemed to spark the Raiders who began to generate more offensive opportunities. Strong skating by Alexis Patterson, Isabel Crossman, Elise Lidstone, Alyssa Kennedy began to move their feet, connect on passes and get shots off on Comet goalie Macie Boissonneault (19 saves).
“Those girls played very hard today; all four coaches were proud of that effort because we’ve been struggling to put three periods together,” said Raiders coach Dirk Steupert. “They outshot us 20-3 in the first period but in the second we played them even. And we’ve been giving games away in the second period but not this time, we played strong and we played together.”
The Raider tenacity carried over into the third and they pressed the Comets.
Meanwhile, Pariseau held the fort. She stoned the Comets on a breakaways by Gratton and Carolyn Perry, while the Raiders had a chance to tie but Patterson hit the post.
Finally, with the clock ticking down, the Raiders finally got a break. The puck was cleared from the Raider zone and Patterson skated onto it and bore in on the Comet goal. She unleashed a shot that Boissonneault saved but the carom came right to Wood who scored to even the game.
But in overtime the Comets got their chance and just 46 seconds into the extra session the Comets scored the golden goal.
BFA at 9-3 is at CVU Saturday, while the 6-6 Raiders host Middlebury Saturday.
