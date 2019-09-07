POULTNEY — It was quite a day for BFA/Lamoille's Noah Brock.
He set up the only touchdown with a long run, scored the game's only touchdown, and made a game-saving interception at the goal line in the Lancers' 6-0 victory over Poultney in a battle of Division III heavyweights Saturday.
And a heavyweight battle it was. The teams scored 14 fewer points than in Poultney's victory in the mud bowl semifinals here last year (14-6) and this time the reason for the low output was tough defenses.
For example, Poultney speedster Levi Allen, who ran for more than 200 yards in last week's opener, was held to 32 yards on 14 carries.
"It was like a boxing match," said Poultney coach Dave Capman. "They took away things that we like to do and we took away things they like to do."
The Lancers scored with 11:12 left to play when Brock took a handoff, looked outside and then cut it back inside for a 3-yard score.
Brock finished with 101 of his team's 216 rushing yards.
The victory was sweet vindication after last year's loss but the Lancers are about the present, not the past.
"I wanted revenge but we came into the season brand-new," said Brock, a senior. "Of course (the loss) took its toll.
"It's great; we really wanted this."
BFA/Lamoille is 2-0 and Poultney 1-1.
The Lancers finally got some traction in the turnover-plagued second half (four for Poultney and two for the Lancers) when he took an inside handoff, bounced to the outside and dashed 49 yards to the Poultney 5.
But the Devils were stubborn, with Allen and Colby Hutchins making clutch stops near the goal line, and forced a fourth-down play.
"We had two guys there but we missed the tackle," Capman said of Brock's score.
Poultney, which was held to 159 yards to BFA/Lamoille's 213, responded with big plays of its own on its last possession. Quarterback Caden Capman started the possession from his own 10 with a 19-yard run and hit Allen with a swing pass which he turned into a 25-yard foray to the Lancer 40. After Capman ran it to the 28, he opted for a deep ball down the right side but Brock was in position to make the interception.
That was the second time the Devils were stung when they put the ball in the air.
They found themselves in the BFA/Lamoille half of the field for the first time all day after Lucas DuPell recovered a Lancers fumble on the 29 with 8:55 left in the third period. A swing pass to Allen for 12 yards and a Capman run for 9 created a first-and-goal at the 7 but on the next play Capman threw over the middle and defensive lineman Patrick Roling put up a big paw and tapped the throw into his hands for an interception.
Capman was Poultney's leading rusher with 76 yards on 12 carries while the Lancers O line matched Poultney's physicality, helping quarterback Cam Meunier, and Ty Garon and Jason Schaarschmidt, combine for 107 rushing yards.
Lane Gibbs recovered a fumble for Poultney and Quinn Meunier and Kenny Salls recovered fumbles for the Lancers.
Poultney was more productive in the second half after being stonewalled in the first, when the Devils had but two first downs and 45 total yards.
BFA had seven firsts and 124 yards but penalties helped doom two good possessions, one which advanced to the Blue Devils' 13.
BFA will host Milton and Poultney will visit Mill River next Saturday.
