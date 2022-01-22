The BFA-St. Albans boys hockey team is the two-time defending Division I champions for a reason. They've put that on display night after night en route to a perfect record thus far this season.
BFA wasn't going to let its first defeat happen at the hands of Rutland and used a late charge to pull away for a 5-1 win Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Four-goal losses are never a good thing for a hockey team, but the Raiders played with the elite Bobwhites squad for much of Saturday's game.
Outside of a short stretch in the third period, the game was tightly-contested.
"That's a good hockey team. I don't think that felt like a 5-1 game," said Rutland coach Mike Anderson. "We had a couple lulls in the third period. We took three minutes off in the game and they scored three goals. It was a good effort. We're getting better and improving."
The three goals Anderson is referring to effectively put an end to any Raiders comeback hopes.
With BFA leading 2-0 heading into the third period, the Bobwhites quickly added to their advantage.
Less than two minute into the period, Sean Beauregard scored on the right side of the crease after a nice dish off from a teammate around the goal. Liam Wood and Ezra Lanfear were credited assists.
With 10:38 to play, Liam Wood scored and with 7:05 to play Daniel Rafferty took advantage of a 1-on-1 with Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso for BFA's fifth goal.
Rutland avoided the shutout on a power play goal with 4:21 to play. Cam Rider scored it off an assist from Graham Seidner and Patrick Cooley.
"Our power play has been clicking for us all year," Anderson said. "That's been a strong point for us."
The first period of Saturday's contest went scoreless, but the Bobwhites pushed ahead early in the second period on a goal from Ethan Audy assisted by Wood.
Aiden Savoy had the other second period goal for BFA. The puck squirted out to the left slot and Savoy buried his shot top shelf to Bruttomesso's glove hand.
Bruttomesso had another solid day in goal for the Raiders, making 16 saves.
The Bobwhites split their goaltending duties between Michel Telfer and Carter Veronneau with Telfer playing into the third period, before giving way to Veronneau.
Rutland (4-5) goes from one elite team to another. The Raiders are at Rice on Wednesday.
