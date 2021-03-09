The top three teams in Division I boys hockey have separated themselves from the pack. The only thing left now is to see where Essex, Rice and BFA-St. Albans fall when the playoff pairings come out.
The Bobwhites’ 6-1 win against Rutland at Spartan Arena Tuesday afternoon adds another notch in their belt.
A similar story hurt the Ravens all game long. BFA did a great job all game long of attacking the net, getting bodies around the crease.
When rebounds were there for the taking, they cleaned them up and they found the pockets to go unmarked to create viable scoring opportunities.
The Bobwhites’ Levi Webb opened the scoring midway through the first period. BFA forced Rutland goaltender Maguire Baker to his right, while Webb snuck down the right slot and his teammates found him. Baker tried to move back across the crease, but Webb scored.
Owen Benoit and Collin Audy assisted on the play.
The Bobwhites kept using their speed to attack the net. A hard shot rang off the post late in the period and not long after Matt Merrill doubled the lead for BFA.
The second period was a lot of the same. Within the first five minutes of the period, the Bobwhites added two more goals.
Aiden Savoy started the run with a goal in a crowd around the net, assisted by Benoit, and Merrill added on with a rebound goal two minutes later in another tight scrum.
Colby Phelps added a third second-period goal with about three minutes until intermission.
“(BFA) is a big, strong team and we knew they were going to throw pucks on net and go to the net,” said Rutland coach Mike Anderson. “They wanted it a little more. We just have to bear down and get a little more hungry.”
Heading into the final period, Anderson wanted his team to match the Bobwhites’ intensity and win the period.
His team responded and looked better than it did all day.
After another rebound goal scored by Liam Wood with 11:23 to play, Rutland finally beat BFA goaltender Michael Telfer. A nice move in front of the net put Boston Patorti in perfect position to score and he did. Will Alexander assisted the goal.
“We wanted to win the third one shift at a time,” Anderson said. “We had a little better effort in the third, so that’s all we could ask for.”
Baker and Augie Louras split time in goal for the Ravens.
Rutland (0-4-1) waits to see where it will fall in the playoff seeding. Most likely the Ravens are looking at a play-in game to try to secure a D-I quarterfinal berth.
“We just have to stick to our plan and play like we know we can,” Anderson said. “We had a couple good games before this one and we just need to put this one behind us and keep going.”
