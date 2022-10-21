The Burr and Burton Academy cross country teams came to Rutland Town and splashed their green and gold colors all over the Northwood Park trails.
The Bulldogs claimed both team titles at the Southern Vermont League Large School Championships and BBA’s Matheo Gallazeine won the individual boys championship.
Ah, but there was a little room for the Rutland red. Erin Geisler claimed the individual crown in the girls race and once again set a course record, something that is becoming a habit.
Geisler covered the 3.1-mile layout in 19:56, putting her well ahead of her closest pursuer Madelyn Harris of Burr and Burton who clocked 20:45.
It was a nice jump for Geisler who placed third at the 2021 SVL Championships held at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Geisler put in the miles over the summer to give her a base to work off for the season.
“This summer I definitely put in some good work to get faster,” Geisler said. “i have more speed and more racing experience.”
She also felt the team progressed through the season.
“In practice. everyone is having fun and improving after each week,” Geisler said.
The biggest stage comes the next Saturday at Thetford Academy, the Cadillac of Vermont cross country courses and the site of the State High School Championships.
Geisler said her strategy in Thetford will be find the right group to run with.
Those BBA green and gold colors? There was one big paint brush wielded by one family in the girls race.
Freshman twins Madelyn and Emily Harris placed second and ninth, respectively, and older sister Lillian crossed the finish line in 16th place.
They grew up in a running environment.
“My Mom runs and Dad used to run. I really enjoy running,” Madelyn said.
Emily Harris said winning the SVL Championships as a team makes for a special moment.
“It makes the whole season complete and worth it,” Emily said.
She also is looking forward to next weekend on the big stage at Thetford and giving the supreme effort.
“We want to be dead by the end,” Emily said
Following Madelyn Harris’ second-place performance for BBA Was Emily Harris in ninth at 21:35, Grace Cabasco in 12th place at 22:36, Lillian Harris with her 16th place time of 23:11 and Abigail McChesney in the 20th spot with a time of 24:11 for a great showing of depth by the Bulldogs.
Burr and Burton coach Tom Klein said he felt the Bulldogs could have their best finish as a team at the State Meet.
“We have run the course in Thetford twice this year. It can be such an advantage to know the course,” Klein said.
Top 10 girl finishers — 1. Erin Geisler, Rutland, 19:56; 2. Madelyn Harris, BBA, 20:45; 3. Madelyn Durkee, Thetford, 20:54; 4. Miley Bletzer, Stratton Mountain School, 21:02; 5. Ava Hayden, Thetford, 21:08; 6. Evangeline Taylor, Rutland, 21:16; 7. Logan Knox, Woodstock, 21:18; 8. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro, 21:30; 9. Emily Harris, BBA, 21:35; 10. Margo Nightengale, Stratton Mountain School, 22:17.
Girls team scores — 1. Burr and Burton 57; 2. Thetford 64; 3. Stratton Mt. 67; 4. Woodstock 98; 5. Rutland 101; 6. Mt. Anthony 145; 7. Brattleboro 157; 8. Bellows Falls 191.
THE BOYS
When the runners came into view of the fans about three-quarters of the way into the race, BBA’s Matheo Gallazeine and Woodstock’s Zed McNaughton were shoulder-to-shoulder.
Gallazeine pulled away steadily from there.
“I went faster on the hills,” Gallazeine said.
His winning time was 17:04, 16 seconds ahead of McNaughton.
Gallazeine and Isaac Vermont, who placed sixth, led the Bulldogs to the team championship.
Providing the depth for BBA were Michael Hornby in 12 place and , Christopher Madsen in the 15th spot.
Rutland coach Tom Geisler cited Butler for making a “big improvement” in his race.
Geisler also praised the volunteers and other coaches for their effort in pulling off the event.
“It was a team effort and it is a great venue. It is fun to put it on,” coach Geisler said.
Top 10 boy finishers — 1. Matheo Gallazeine 17:04; 2. Zed McNaughton, Woodstock, 17:20; 3. Sam Kay, Rutland, 17:40; 4. Karver Butler, Rutland, 17:46; 5. Ben Mattern, Thetford, 17:50; 6. Isaac Vernon, BBA, 17:56; 7. Brady Sloop, Thetford, 18:14; 8. Thomas Scheetz, Mt. Anthony, 18:16; 9. Wyatt Teaford, Mt. Anthony 18:30; 10. Danny Smith, Woodstock, 18:38.
Boys team results — 1. Burr and Burton 44; 2. Thetford 76; 3. Rutland 79; 4. Woodstock 83; 5. Mt. Anthony 89; 6. Brattleboro 143.
NOTES: Following the State Meet at Thetford, the cross country scene shifts to the High School New Engalnd Championships which will be held in Rhode Island. ... Elise Hornby of Burr and Burton won the girls middle school race and Weathersfield’s Isaac McNaughton was the boys middle school winner. ... Coach Geisler recognized Sam Kay and Callie Alexander, RHS seniors who had just competed in their final race on the home course.
