After Fair Haven Union High School senior Josh Kennedy turns his tassel in June, he is headed to nearby Castleton University to major in computer science while he bowls in two leagues, one in Rutland and the other in Granville, New York.
No reason to give up the sport he has mastered. Saturday, he became Vermont's individual state champion, emerging as the top dog in a field of the 32 top high school bowlers in the state at the Rutland Bowlerama.
It was a big day for the Slaters as there were two Fair Haven bowlers in the Final Four, Emma Eckler also making it through.
Kennedy rolled a 207 in the finals to defeat Craftsbury Academy's Matt Wilcox.
Kennedy began bowling in the seventh grade. It was not an auspicious beginning.
"I bowled in the 60s my first three games but I didn't quit," Kennedy said.
He bowled all four years of high school and his freshman season his scores began to rocket. He started to realize he might be able to go places. Saturday, that place was all the way to the top.
"My average went from a 130 to a 160 that year," Kennedy said.
Making it the Final Four were Essex's Orion Casavant, Eckler, Wilcox and Kennedy.
Wilcox is a student from Lake Region who bowls for the Craftsbury Academy team.
"He has come a long way," Craftsbury coach Connor Bean said of Wilcox. "He has been tremendous, the last two weeks especially."
Eckler had a day above any expectations she held for herself.
"This was way beyond anything I thought I could do," Eckler said.
The best score that Eckler has ever rolled was a 245 and Saturday she came close to matching it with a 234. That was in the first round when she also rolled games of 160 and 169.
She defeated Casavant, the No. 2 ranked bowler in the state, in her Final Four match, 203-155.
She had a small army of fans give her high fives and encouragement as she put together that game.
"My friends were really supporting me," Eckler said.
Eckler said that when she made it to the Elite Eight was when she began to believe she could do something special.
The day began well enough for Brattleboro's Tom Bell, the state's top-ranked high school bowler. He rolled games of 234, 194 and 213 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16.
But then the left-hander was plagued by some inconsistency in his match against Casavant. The Essex bowler prevailed in an exciting match, 184-180.
Bean wears a lot of hats. He is co-director of Vermont high school bowling, coaches the first-year Craftsbury team and is the school's athletic director.
He believes fervidly in what bowling can do for a young person and Exhibit A is himself.
Bean bowled for Oxbow Union High School before it was sanctioned as a varsity sport by the Vermont Principals' Association. He graduated from the Bradford school in 2016 and bowling landed him a scholarship at Union College in Kentucky.
He said that bowling is a social sport and hat he still stays in touch with his high school bowling teammates today.
He wants very much for other athletic directors to see the value of bowling so that the sport grows beyond the 12 teams that have the sport today.
Kennedy ended his day with a flourish, rolling three consecutive strikes at the end of his match in the final.
"I knew I had won after the first strike. I was just trying to put on a show for the spectators after that," Kennedy said.
Following that match, Kennedy was presented with his championship medal and Wilcox with the runner-up medal. Eckler received her award for third place and Casavant for fourth.
This weekend the scene shifts to Barre's Twin City Lanes for the team state championships.
Bean believes any of the top seven teams have a good chance to win it and that includes his own Craftsbury team that placed sixth among the 12 schools during the season.
"I think it is going to be a great championship," Bean said.
NOTES: Laurie Greenwood, known as the Godmother of Vermont high school bowling, was on hand to help run the event, making the trip up to Rutland from her home in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. .... There will be a match between the top high school bowlers from Vermont against their counterparts from New Hampshire later in March at Maple Lanes in Claremont, New Hampshire. ... Brattleboro was the top team during the regular season.
Kip Stockwell was among the spectators, watching son Avery bowl for Randolph. Stockwell won one of the most memorable stock car races in Thunder Road's history in 1997 when he captured the Jiffy Lube 150 against such legendary drivers as Dave Dion and Stub Fadden. ... Springfield's Plaza Bowl has closed and so Springfield High has athletes competing on the Windsor bowling team. One of those is Alyssa St. Louis and she made it to the Elite Eight.
