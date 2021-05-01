BRANDON — What a difference an inning can make.
The Otter Valley softball team found itself down eight runs heading into the bottom of the fifth against Green Mountain Saturday afternoon, but then the Otters came alive.
Otter Valley used a 14-run fifth inning to grab a lead it wouldn't surrender, besting the Chieftains 17-13.
"If you know our team, that's exactly how we played two years ago," said OV coach Kelly Trayah, referencing the 2019 Otters team that made it to the Division II state championship game.
"You don't give up. You keep battling. All it takes is one inning. (Green Mountain) did the same thing as us (in the third inning). That's all it takes.
"Timely running, timely hitting. you just keep playing."
The Otters displayed that never-say-die attitude throughout the fifth. Leadoff batter Ryleigh LaPorte laid down a perfect bunt that hugged the third base line for a single and the line just kept moving from there.
Mia Politano followed with a single and Sydney Gallo came up and drove both girls in. Josie Cone was next and drove Gallo in.
Green Mountain coach Matt Wilson went to his bullpen and brought Riley Paul in to relieve starter Brie Howe-Lynch, but the Otters just kept on coming.
Jadynn Pope hit a single and Marissa Connors walked, both coming around to score. Grace O'Connell scored on an obstruction call at third.
The Chieftains got two outs in the inning, but Otter Valley batted around again from there. Green Mountain's defense did it no favors, committing the majority of its miscues in the inning.
In the second time around the order in the inning, both Cone and O'Connell had multi-RBI hits. In total, 20 batters came to the plate.
Wilson had to make multiple pitching changes in the inning. After swapping Howe-Lynch and Paul earlier in the inning, he had to swap them back and bring Howe-Lynch back into the circle to finish the inning.
"It's becoming a thing for us," Wilson said. "We're definitely playing better, but then we have that one inning and the girls just keep falling into it.
"They're just letting one error get them down and then it seems like everybody's doing it. The young team is having a hard time keep the maturity level up."
It put a damper on what looked like it could have been a decisive win for Green Mountain.
The Chieftains posted three runs in the first with Abby Williams driving in one and Paul driving in two a few batters later.
A RBI double by Connors in the second scored Cone, but Green Mountain was right back on the gas pedal in the third.
The Chieftains batted around with six hits. Alex Hutchins cranked a triple that one-hopped to the fence, which scored a pair of runs. Howe-Lynch, Chloe Ayer and Clara Gignoux drove in runs in the inning as well, as GM pushed its lead to 10-1.
Heads up baserunning by Politano gave Otter Valley a run in the bottom half. Politano was on third and saw the Chieftains being lackadaisical on a throw back to the pitcher, so with Howe-Lynch's back turned, she stole home.
Both sides tacked on another run, before Otter Valley's offensive explosion in the fifth.
LaPorte, the Otters' starting pitcher, went four innings before getting the hook. Niya Hall came on and pitched very well in relief. She had given up just one run before a couple errors in the seventh inning helped GM push across two runs.
"We're fortunate to have three pitchers. MacKenzie (McKay) could have come in too," Trayah said. "It was nice that Ryleigh and Niya completed that."
LaPorte's role remained incredibly important even when she was taken out of the circle. Her defense in left field was essential, given GM's tendency to hit the ball to the area of the field.
"We had to make sure we got her out there," Trayah said.
Cone and O'Connell both went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Pope was 4-for-5 for the Otters.
Williams paced Green Mountain, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Hutchins was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
The pieces are there for the Chieftains to be a contender. It's just about putting everything together for a full game.
"I think we're one of the best hitting teams in Division III right now," Wilson said. "We just can't put the hitting with the defense. If we could put both of them together, we're a competitor."
Otter Valley (2-2) hosts Windsor on Tuesday. Green Mountain falls to 1-3.
