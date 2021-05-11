FAIR HAVEN — “Ramey gets the strikeout to end the inning.” It’s a phrase that Fair Haven baseball fans have gotten used to over the last half decade.
Normally, it was Aubrey Ramey, now a pitcher at Castleton University, who did the honors, but on Tuesday, it was his younger brother Sawyer, normally a shortstop, who got the strikeout.
Sawyer Ramey’s strikeout was one that stopped the bleeding for the Slaters in a rough fifth inning against Brattleboro. The Colonels scored 10 runs in the fifth en route to a 13-3 win in five innings.
Ramey was the fourth Fair Haven player to pitch in the inning, getting Henry Thurber on a dropped third strike to end the inning.
“(Sawyer) is a gamer. He knows how to get a job done,” said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese. “I was happy with that. That was a positive to take from that inning.”
The game was as evenly-matched as they come heading into the fifth, tied 3-3.
Slaters starting pitcher Matt Heibler came on for his fifth inning of work, but lost the strike zone. He walked the first two Brattleboro hitters, before a sacrifice fly by Alex Bingham scored the go-ahead run.
That would be the last out Fair Haven would get for a while. Greg Fitzgerald singled to drive in Turner Clews and Heibler got the hook, giving way to lefty Carson Babbie.
Babbie didn’t fair much better, walking the first three batters he faced, the last of which forced in a run. Aaron Petrie had a sacrifice fly that drove in a run, Zinabu McNiece had a single to score two more and Jack Pattison laced a double to score another.
Kohlby Murray, who lacks much pitching experience, came in and faced three batters, walking the first two before giving up a double to Fitzgerald, before Ramey came on to get the last out.
“(Matt) was up at 90 (pitches) and he started to get erratic a little,” Greenlese said. “It was my fault. I didn’t get him warmed up enough that inning like I should have because that’s uncharacteristic of him to throw balls.”
Outside of that rough inning, Fair Haven was matching the strong Division I Colonels pitch for pitch.
After a shaky first inning for Heibler that opened with three Brattleboro hits, capped by a Pattison RBI double, the junior settled in quite nicely.
Down 2-0 after the Colonels first at-bats, Fair Haven got one back in the bottom half with a hard-hit grounder past Brattleboro third baseman Branden Weeks to score Evan Reed, who had reached on an error at short.
The Slaters tied it up in the second inning on a ball to shortstop that Murray looked to beat out at first that was misplayed by the Brattleboro first baseman. Nate Stone, who had doubled, came around to score.
Aaron Petrie had a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth that scored a run for the Colonels, but Fair Haven came back with one of its own in the bottom half.
Heibler led off with a single and eventually came around to third. With Heibler on third, Greenlese gave lead-off hitter Ramey the sign for the squeeze bunt and he executed it perfectly to tie the score.
“We had a lot of opportunities. We had guys in scoring position most innings,” Greenlese said. “We hit the ball right at people a couple times that could easily have busted the game open. I’m not upset with our performance today.”
Fair Haven (4-5) has a big test on Friday at Otter Valley, who is coming off a shutout of D-I Burr and Burton. The Slaters run-ruled the Otters earlier in the season.
