The Rutland baseball team may only have one win to its name, but it’s just as focused on a playoff run as anybody else in the state.
Ravens coach Geoff Bloomer coached Thursday’s game against rival Brattleboro as if it were playoff time. He wasn’t afraid to make changes to put his team in the best position to win.
Rutland was done in by a rough first inning and fell to the one-loss Colonels 12-4 at Giorgetti Field.
The playoff mindset was on display in the first inning. Rutland starter Chaska Stannard struggled to find the zone, walking the first two batters, before Brattleboro designated hitter Jack Pattison cranked a triple off the wall below the scoreboard, scoring two.
Stannard got two the next two outs, but the Colonels started hitting him again, so Bloomer was quick to make the move to the bullpen, bringing in Noah Depoy. Regan Bird and Jevan Valente both pitched later in the contest, something Bloomer had planned to do if any of his guys got into trouble.
“(Chaska) hadn’t pitched in a while, so I think that was why he was a little bit rusty,” Bloomer said. “I came in with a plan to pitch quite a few guys and have a short leash with them. I told them that’s how it’s going to be in the playoffs.
“If we’re walking guys and are not around the plate and give up a few runs, I’m going to try the next guy and see how it goes.”
Depoy and Bird both worked 2 2/3 innings and Valente pitched the last 1 1/3.
Rutland has struggled to take advantage of big scoring opportunities this season and it squandered a few of them on Thursday.
In the first inning, the Ravens loaded the bases on a hit batsman, single and walk. Ben Spiro drew a walk of his own to score Tyler Weatherhogg. That set Rutland up for another bases loaded chance that could have dented the early Colonel lead, but they couldn’t come through.
A similar story happened in the third. Rutland got a run in on a fielder’s choice hit by Braeden Carleton, but with the bases loaded again, the Ravens struck out twice.
Coming through in those big spots, whether it be offensively or defensively, is a focus with playoffs approaching.
“We don’t seem to have the timely hitting and the plays that you need to make with two outs defensively,” Bloomer said.
Outside of the first inning surge, and a pair of three-run innings for the Colonels, Rutland played the Division I title contender evenly.
The Ravens had at least one hit in five of seven innings. Lead-off hitter Joey Giancola had two hits to lead the way, while Spiro, Valente and pinch-hitter Lucas Shook had RBIs. Rutland scored in four of the first five innings.
“The scoreboard didn’t tell the tale of the game,” Bloomer said. “It was two bad innings for us. Other than that, we played right with them. That’s a strong team.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Rutland (1-8). The Ravens host Essex on Tuesday.
