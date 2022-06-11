CASTLETON — The top-seeded Oxbow softball team can mash the ball with the best of them, but it was the Olympians' small ball that turned the tide of Saturday's Division III state championship game against No. 2 Vergennes.
Quality bunts set the tone in a crucial moment for Oxbow (14-3) and the rest of the offense followed suit, as the Olympians earned a 13-3 win against the Commodores (10-8) at Castleton University.
Oxbow trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning and needed a spark. Small ball did the trick.
After designated hitter Alexa Kosakowski led off with a single, No. 7 hitter Faith Eastman laid down a bunt that was touched just inside the third base line for a hit.
Darcy O'Connell followed with a perfectly-placed bunt to the right side that scored Kosakowski to tie it and parade of hits was on.
"We didn't have to use (small ball) a lot of last year, but this year, I felt our small worked really well," said Oxbow coach Chuck Simmons. "That's a pivotal point of the game. When you start using small ball, it's a guessing game for defenses.
"Being able to be confident when you go into the box knowing you're going to lay down a good bunt is half the battle. Faith Eastman has struggled all year with hitting and I gave her the green light. Darcy O'Connell had an amazing bunt. When she hangs her cleats up, she should be proud of herself."
Those bunts were just the start of the inning that would define the game. Maggi Ellsworth singled in a run, Anastase Bourgeois tripled in two more, Taylor Bean doubled in another two and Lily LaHaye's groundout scored the seventh and final run of the inning.
"It's contagious," Bourgeois said of the quality hitting in the frame.
It was a deflating inning for Vergennes, who looked like it might have a shot at knocking off the defending champions.
Commodores freshman pitcher Savannah Blaise was effective in the early going, but she was done in when the Olympians adjusted at the plate. She struck out seven and allowed 11 hits, six of which coming in the fourth.
"There was one inning where they really timed her," said Vergennes coach Travis Scribner.
"This is a big outfield. It's about 20 feet deeper than most high school fields. One of the keys to the game for both teams, with two good pitchers going at it, was going to be who could find free real estate in the outfield."
The Olympians had a monopoly of that real estate in the latter half of the game and it made all the difference.
After a team puts a crooked number on the scoreboard, it's important to respond with a great inning in the field. Bourgeois, a freshman who is talented beyond her years, did just that, getting the Commodores to go down 1-2-3 in the fifth.
For the day, Bourgeois allowed just four hits, one earned run and struck out nine.
"Last year, as an eighth grader, she stepped in that role," Simmons said. "When she got that seven-spot, she was in a groove. She felt very comfortable. (Anastase) and (Oxbow catcher) Makenna (Simmons) are two peas in a pod and I enjoy watching those two."
Oxbow tacked on four insurance runs late, forcing a pitching change to Sierra Bertrand in the sixth. The big blasts in that frame were a triple by Hadlee Allen and a inside the park home run by Bourgeois.
Bourgeois had four RBIs, while Bean and LaHaye drove in two apiece. Bean had three hits, while Allen and Bourgeois had two.
Vergennes got its runs in the early going, scoring two via Oxbow errors in the second and one off a passed ball, where Jasmine Little scored, in the third.
The Commodores were seeking their first state championship since 1976, but came up just short of that goal. For Oxbow, the rich get richer. Saturday was the Olympians' fourth D-III title in five seasons and 10th in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.