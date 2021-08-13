WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway has a massive weekend of dirt track racing on tap for Saturday and Sunday.
With rain wiping out both halves of a doubleheader last weekend, race fans have loads of action to look forward to with “Healthcare Heroes Night” on Saturday night and the “Battle at the Bowl” on Sunday night.
The twin bill kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m. with Healthcare Heroes Night, which is underwritten by Rutland Regional Medical Center. The event will welcome 35 healthcare representatives from the local community to enjoy a night of relaxation and fun at the races.
“We want to give something back to the doctors, nurses, administrators, and all the healthcare workers who have given so much to this region, and we hope that they can have some fun at Devil’s Bowl on Saturday,” track owner Alayne Bruno said, in a track press release.
“It has been a grueling 18 months since the start of the pandemic, and we’re so grateful to Rutland Regional Medical Center and its affiliates for helping us get back on the path to normal.”
The “Fan Appreciation” pricing that was in place for last Saturday has been moved to the Healthcare Heroes event. Adult general admission on Saturday will be just $5 in the Grandstands and only $15 for the Infield Drive-In; kids aged 12 and under will be admitted free in both the Grandstands and the Infield.
Friend Construction Night and the annual Kids Racecar Rides program, which was rained out last Saturday, has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m.
All five of Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s weekly racing divisions will be on the RRMC Healthcare Heroes Night card, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division racing for a special $500-to-win purse.
In the top-tier Sportsman Modified division, point leader Demetrios Drellos will serve a one-race suspension on Saturday, which will allow Justin Comes, Vince Quenneville and Tim LaDuc to tighten the championship fight significantly.
On Sunday at 5 p.m., the third annual “Battle at the Bowl” event for Big Block and Small Block Modifieds will take center stage, and the biggest Dirt Modified stars on the continent will be running for the $10,000 top prize.
Though the blockbuster race was postponed a week by rain, many superstars have recommitted their support of the event including Stewart Friesen, Matt Sheppard, Anthony Perrego, Jimmy Phelps, and Kenny Tremont Jr., and new supporters include Todd Stone, Rocky Warner, Brian Berger, and many more.
A 50-lap Modified main event highlights the card, along with qualifying and twin 25-lap preliminary features that each pay $1,500 to win. The Sportsman Modifieds will run a special 40-lap, $2,000-to-win race, and double features will be held for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman and Summit Up Mini Stock divisions.
Grandstand general admission for Sunday will be $30 for adults and $5 for kids aged 12 and under. Infield drive-in parking is $40 for adults and free for kids aged 12 and under. Pit passes are $45 per person.
Grandstand tickets for both events are available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day. Infield tickets are sold only at the track on race day.
Pit passes are available at the speedway or on the “Pit Pay” Mobile App; the minimum age in the pit area is 10 years old, with proof of age required for minors, per Vermont State Law. “Battle at the Bowl” tickets and pit passes purchased prior to the rainout on August 8 will be honored.
