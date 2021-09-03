West Haven and Barre will be filled with racing action this Labor Day weekend with some of the biggest races of the year.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts the Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200 on Sunday and Thunder Road hosts the 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic the same day.
It will be a busy weekend at Devil’s Bowl. Saturday at 3 p.m., the Limited Sportsman division has a 40-lap “Win & You’re In!” race, along with the optional Sportsman Modified Non-Winners Shootout and open Sportsman practice.
Super Stocks and Mini Stocks have heats and features, and the 500cc Mini Sprint class will run Segment 1 of a two-day, two-part, cumulatively scored race. The annual Vermont 200 BBQ and bonfire party follows.
Sportsman Modified qualifying begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. with time trials, heats, consolations, and a last-chance race to set the field for the 200-lap main event. The Sprint Cars of New England tour will be on hand for its Devil’s Bowl track championship finale, and the 500cc Mini Sprints will crown their overall weekend winner in Segment 3.
The Vermont 200, where the winner nets $10,000, wraps up the action.
Adult grandstand general admission for Saturday-only is $10, Sunday-only is $25, or the two-day weekend ticket is $30. Children 12 and under are just $5 for the weekend, good for both days. Tickets are available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day.
Infield drive-in parking is $40 for adults, good for both days; children are free in the infield. Infield passes are sold at the track on race day.
Pit passes are $45 per person, available at the speedway or on the “Pit Pay” Mobile App; the minimum age in the pit area is 10 years old, with proof of age required for minors, per Vermont State Law.
At Thunder Road, all of the action will be packed into Sunday.
Along with the Labor Day Class, the jam-packed card also includes the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) plus all local divisions in an important holiday racing weekend that can be watched live on FloRacing.
The 200-lap ACT Late Model Tour main event that pays $5,000 to the winner will be the highlight of the weekend. ACT is bringing top regional racers like D.J. Shaw, Ben Rowe, Tom Carey III, Jimmy Hebert, and Erick Sands to the Barre high banks. They’ll take on Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model standouts Christopher Pelkey, Bobby Therrien, Kyle Pembroke, Tyler Cahoon, Brooks Clark, Chip Grenier, and others plus renegades chasing a big paycheck.
However, the local racing undercard also has plenty for people to talk about.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, RK Miles Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors join the ACT Late Model Tour on the Labor Day Classic card. With just two point-counting events left following Sunday’s show, it’s now or never for these racers to make their moves.
Post time for the Labor Day Classic is 1 p.m.
Admission to the Labor Day Classic is $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids ages 5 and under. Advance tickets are available at www.happsnow.com/event/thunder-road-speedbowl. The event will also be televised live on FloRacing for those with a paid subscription.
