LUDLOW — The Black River girls basketball team could taste it. They were leading in the waning seconds of the third quarter and were tied a couple of times with Twin Valley in the fourth quarter. But in the end, it was the same old song, a 40-32 loss to the Wildcats that dropped the Presidents to 0-10.
The difference in the game was Twin Valley’s Katelyn Longe, a tall post player with some finesse moves who can also power up to the hoop strong. She finished with 15 points.
“She is only a sophomore with a lot of potential,” said Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford. “She has a big upside and I don’t think she has scratched the surface yet. She got us some big hoops tonight.”
The victory hiked the Wildcats’ record to 3-10 and ended a three-game losing streak.
Here’s the good news for the Presidents: They have two more meetings with the Wildcats, one more on Sue Pollender Court and another at Twin Valley. The Presidents and Wildcats are meeting three times as a result of the tweak in the schedules after Sharon Academy dropped its girls basketball program.
The Presidents struck first when Johnna Turin rang up the game’s first hoop and they took a 9-6 lead into the second quarter.
Black River fans could be pardoned of thinking about their team breaking through for that elusive first win after Riley Paul knocked down a 3-point field goal to swell the lead to 18-13. A five-point lead looked big in a game where points were coming hard.
They took an 18-15 lead into the locker room.
“That’s the first time we have had the lead at halftime. I didn’t know what to say to them,” said Black River coach Howie Paul.
Riley Paul was tagged with her third personal foul in the first minute of the third quarter.
But Howie Paul, her father, knew he could not afford to sit her. She is not only a scorer but the glue of the offense with her ability to handle the ball and distribute it.
She managed to go the distance without fouling out and finished with a team-high 11 points.
The Presidents had one of their strongest stretches midway through the third quarter. Jae Greineder knocked one in off the glass from the top of the key to pull them into a 23-23 tie. Paul then struck from the outside and Hailey Pierce drained a free throw to give Black River a 26-23 cushion.
The game was knotted at 30-30 in the fourth quarter when Longe took over. She kissed a 12-footer off the glass and then got another hoop to give the Wildcats a 34-30 lead. The remainder of the night belonged to them.
Coach Paul said his players are looking forward to two more contests against the Wildcats.
Hayford is, too.
“These are good games for both of us. These are game that are competitive,” Hayford said.
“We just don’t have that basketball IQ.”
The Presidents are another team trying to grow its basketball IQ. They have three players on the roster, including a starter, who have never played basketball before this season.
Following Longe in scoring for the Wildcats were Celia Betit and Kylie Reed with eight points apiece.
Pierce had eight and Greineder had seven to follow Paul in BR’s scoring parade. Black River freshman Chloe Ayer had several steals and was a force on the boards for the Presidents.
“We played hard right to the end of the game. I was proud of them,” Howie Paul said of his team.
“Some of the girls are upset right now but it’s good to be upset. It’s good to be in a game like this. They gave everything they had.”
When the Wildcats went to a box-and-one on Paul, coach Paul felt his team got frustrated and had trouble adjusting.
But he is looking for the Presidents to take steps — even baby steps — in the final year of the school that gets ready to close its doors in June.
They would love to celebrate a victory in this final campaign that has them wearing warm-up tops with the words “One Last Ride.”
Monday night was one of those steps – having a lead late in the third quarter. Now, they want to take that one more step, the ones that ends in a victory celebration.
