PROCTOR — Proctor’s Maggie McKearin ripped a screaming line drive in the bottom of the seventh that appeared destined for the left-center gap but Black River shortstop Hope Kelley wound up with the ticket to the Division IV semifinals in her glove.
Black River’s 11-8 victory was their first in three tries against Proctor this season and it gives the Presidents a date with West Rutland on Tuesday.
There were two outs in that last inning and the Phantoms had a runner on second. They still had notions of a comeback but Kelley’s spectacular grab of the hard liner ended the game and prompted a wild celebration by the No. 6 Presidents.
Another key ingredient in the upset victory was Hope’s sister Paige Kelley.
Black River starting pitcher Emily Perham was struggling to find the plate. She walked the first two batters of the second inning so Black River coach Zoe Trimboli came to the circle and asked Perham whether she felt this could be her day or not.
Perham was honest and told her she didn’t think she had it at the time so Paige Kelley came on to throw.
Paige seemed to grow more or more confident as the game went on and held the hard-hitting Proctor order in check.
“It’s hard. I was hoping Emily could throw strikes,” Paige said. “I didn’t warm up before the game. But my job is just to throw strikes.”
She threw them and her defense made enough plays, the best one by her sister to end the game with a flourish.
“That was awesome,” said the senior of her younger sister’s gem.
The Presidents got two runs across in the top of the first. Hope Kelley led off the game by reaching on an error. Kassie Niklasson followed with a single. Kelley scored on Sara Swartz’ groundout and Niklasson raced home on Becca Rogers’ infield single.
That was the beginning of a big day for Rogers who went 4 for 4, drove in two runs and scored two more.
“We say about Becca Rogers that we could wake her up in the middle of the night in December and she would hit the ball,” Trimboli said. “She is kind of an unsung hero and it was nice to see her do that.”
The Phantoms got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning. McKearin walked, stole second and third, then dashed home on a missed third strike that enabled Sydney Wood to reach first.
Then, it appeared as though the Phantoms were going to take control when they scored five runs on just two hits to take a 6-2 lead.
Three straight walks opened the door. Amanda Reynolds and Rachel Stuhlmueller made sure the Presidents paid for those walks. Reynolds legged out an infield hit and Stuhlmueller ripped a two-run double. When it was over, Proctor pitcher Lyndsey Elms had herself a four-run lead.
Black River pared the lead to 6-4 in the third, an inning highlighted by back-to-back doubles by Hope Kelley and Niklasson. Rogers also slapped an RBI single to right and Karissa Trzesiara had a base hit in the frame.
The Phantoms answered in the bottom of the third. Allie Almond had a ringing double to left, stole third and and came home on an error to extend the lea to 7-4.
The Presidents knotted the score at 7-7 with three in the fifth. They bunched four hits together in that inning and it all started with a bloop single off the bat of Perham. Swartz and Paige Kelley had RBI doubles.
The Presidents scratched for a run in the sixth to take the lead. Hope Kelley bunted for a hit, stole second, moved to third in a wild pitch and scored on an error.
Paige Kelley said taking the lead at that point gave the Presidents a big mental lift.
“When we got that lead we got a lot of confidence,” she said.
Paige also said that when the Presidents came to Proctor last Saturday and lost by a run to the Phantoms in the regular-season finale, it did wonders for their confidence.
“After last Saturday, I knew that if we ended up playing them in the playoffs that we could beat them,” Paige said.
“They are a great team. I can’t take anything away from Proctor,” Trimboli said.
She knew the Phantoms still believed they could fashion a seventh-inning comeback and she could not exhale until Hope Kelley made the play of the game.
“Hope has such great range,” Trimboli said. “And her softball IQ is through the roof.”
It was a tough one for coach Abby Bennett and her Phantoms to swallow after earning the No. 3 seed with a 12-3 record.
“The love of softball is back in Proctor and it’s only going to get stronger,” Bennett said. The Phantoms will be strong next year, too, with this year’s edition losing just one senior — valedictorian Sarah Pecor.
But Bennett was not planning on this ending for this team.
“I’m shocked,” she said.
The Presidents take an 8-8 record to West Rutland on Tuesday.
NOTES: The No. 4, the uniform number of Laci French, adorned the ground in front of the backstop. French was injured last week but was out of the hospital and in the dugout with her teammates. ... The Presidents will be trying to get to the state title game for a chance to win their sixth crown. The last came in 2014. ... Last year’s Black River pitcher Andrea Stevens is back from UNC-Charlotte for the summer and was in attendance.
