The Leland & Gray softball team can put together some outstanding games as is indicated by victories over good teams like Springfield, Green Mountain and Bellows Falls.
But the close of the regular season was Black Saturday for the Rebels as their trip to Rutland County included mercy rule losses to Poultney and Proctor.
Angel Traverse doubled for Proctor in the sixth inning and scored on Isabel Greb's ground out to account for the 12-run mercy rule victory, 15-3.
Several hours earlier in Poultney, Hannah Welch drilled a two-run single to halt the game in the fifth with an 18-6 victory for the Blue Devils.
It is mystifying to L&G coach Tammy Claussen that a team that can play well enough to beat the likes of Green Mountain, Springfield and Bellows Falls, can get mercy ruled twice in one day.
"Our pitching, our defense and our hitting was spot on in those wins over Green Mountain, Springfield and Bellows Falls," Claussen said. "This is what it is going to take for us — playing that well in all three phases."
Poultney 18, L&G 6
(5 Innings)
POULTNEY — Poultney's regular pitcher Katelyn DeBonis was not available. She had the prestigious honor of attending a leadership conference.
Coach Tony Lamberton gave the ball to Lydia Book who simply lobs it to the plate and her style of pitching proved to be very effective against the Rebels.
"I think slow pitching like that can be very hard to bat against when you have been seeing fast pitching," Book's catcher Kaylah Bennett said.
Early, it appeared as though the Rebels would be able to deal with the slow serves as they fashioned a 6-2 lead by scoring two runs in each of the first two innings.
The tide began to turn in the bottom of the third. The Blue Devils scored four runs to knot the score at 6-6.
Then, in the fourth, Bennett slammed a double that rolled all the way to the left-center fence, scoring Hannah Welch to put the Blue Devils ahead for good at 7-6.
It was in the fifth that the Devils exploded, scoring 11 runs to end the game. Emily Handley and Welch had the had the key hits in the frame, each with a two-run single.
Control was the issue for L&G pitchers. Claussen used two and they combined for 13 walks and four hit batsmen.
Hannah Greenwood had a double and a single for L&G and teammate Ava LeCours added a couple of hits.
It was Senior Day for the Blue Devils. Hannah Webster and Bennett were honored before the game.
It was a well orchestrated Senior Day ceremony with the Leland & Gray seniors also introduced complete with a mention of their future plans.
Bennett knew she was working with a more inexperienced pitcher in DeBonis' absence and tried to keep Book in the right frame of mind.
"I try to say something to the pitcher each pitch," Bennett said.
Proctor 15, L&G 3
(6 Innings)
PROCTOR — The Phantoms did most of their damage with a nine-run fourth inning, a frame that included an inside-the-park, grand slam home by Laci French.
The left-handed French powered the ball to deep right. It had the look of a ball that would clear the fence but fell just short. French tore around the bases and scored without a play.
Rhi Lubaszewski is the No. 4 hitter in the order with French batting behind her.
A couple of weeks ago, their order in the lineup was reversed. But Lubaszewski went on a tear, hitting several home runs over the fence and opponents began to walk her intentionally.
Proctor coach Abby Bennett flip-flopped them in the order.
"I knew that if they kept walking Rhi, Laci would make them pay," Bennett said.
Proctor pitcher Cadence Goodwin hits in the No. 3 spot, giving the Phantoms impressive extra-base power at 3-4-5.
Claussen started Abriella Hallock in the circle and she was locked in a duel with Goodwin. It was still 1-1 heading into the fourth when the complexion of the game changed dramatically.
Lubaszewski, French and Angel Traverse had consecutive hits in the frame, French's being the grand slam homer.
"We have a lot of players with power in our lineup," French said. "It can be pretty hard to deal with."
A couple of games ago, the Phantoms endured their lone loss of the season, 4-2 at Springfield.
"I think that might have been good for us," French said. "We needed that bigger challenge and it showed us what can happen if we don't play well."
Just as it was in the morning game, walks was the issue for the Rebels. Hallock surrendered a dozen of them.
Goodwin, who often piles up double-digit strikeouts, pitched to contact in this game. But she did not hurt herself, walking just three.
NOTES: The day left Leland & Gray with a 6-6 record, Poultney at 9-5 and Proctor at 13-1. ... Bennett plans to attend SUNY Delhi to study Veterinary Science. ... Webster is still exploring options and is leaning toward enlisting in the United States Air Force.
