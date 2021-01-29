One of the best Vermont lacrosse coaches is making the jump from high school coaching to the college ranks.
Castleton University Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson announced on Friday the hiring of Jamie Blake as the head women’s lacrosse coach, a role she will assume immediately.
“I’m thrilled to be able to coach at Castleton. A strong culture is already established here and I look forward to being on campus,” Blake said.
“I have a passion for coaching and what better way to build Vermont than from within Vermont. It’s really exciting. I have a lot of good people in my arena. This is a great fit.
“I had lost my job during the pandemic, and when this came up, it seemed like a great opportunity.”
Blake brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent the last three seasons as head coach of the girls lacrosse program at Burr and Burton Academy. The third of her three seasons as coach saw the regular season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blake led a team that had a losing record the year before she took over in 2018 to the Division I state championship game in her second season at the helm in 2019. BBA fell to undefeated South Burlington 8-7 in that game at the University of Vermont.
She was named Bennington Banner Coach of the Year after that season.
“I couldn’t have done that alone. I had great coaches with me like Ken Stefanak and Lia Taylor,” Blake said.
“I’ve been in a variety of places and (Burr and Burton athletic director) Dave Miceli is the best AD that I’ve worked with.
“I look forward to being (BBA’s) biggest fan,” Blake said.
Blake has also served on the board of the Equinox Lacrosse Association for the last three years, and has been involved in coaching at various levels since 2008.
“We’re thrilled to have Jamie on board to lead our women’s lacrosse program,” said Tyson, in a school press release. “She has been heavily involved with the game her entire life, while either playing or coaching. Her experience at all levels of the game will be a great asset for our student-athletes.”
A 2007 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, Blake was a four-year standout for the Battling Bishops. She finished her career third all-time in assists with 65, and was a three-time All-North Coast Athletic Conference honoree. She was also named Second Team All-Region as a junior and was part of the program’s 2004 NCAC Tournament Championship.
Blake takes over a Castleton team that was 1-4 last spring before the rest of their season was canceled because of the pandemic. In the last full season the Spartans played in 2019, they went 6-12.
What the spring season will look like is still a question to be answered, but whatever form it takes, Blake is excited to get started.
“We’re going to be grateful to be able to compete and be out there with each other,” Blake said. “Competition will be a bonus.
“I look forward to getting there and meeting everyone. I want them to stay hyped and ready to go.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
