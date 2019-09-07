BRANDON — Nathaniel Blake’s 80-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff lit the fuse that resulted in an offensive explosion for Otter Valley. The Otters blasted defending champion Woodstock 49-14 in a Division III rout Saturday at Markowski Field.
One 80-yard touchdown run apparently was not enough for the senior running back with sneaky speed and dazzling moves. Blake took the handoff on the first play of OV’s initial offensive possession of the second half, swept around right end and scampered 80 yards for a touchdown.
“This is a team game and everything is about the team,” said Blake, who had a day running backs dream about, racking up 198 yards on 15 totes, with a pair of scores for the 1-1 Otters. “My line, I would be nothing without them. This was a lot of fun for us.”
The Otters never trailed and as well as the offense played — 418 yards from scrimmage, including 298 yards overland and 110 through the air — the Otter defense also strutted its stuff. OV limited the Wasps to nine first downs and 297 total yards. But it gets better. The fired-up Otters put up a goal-line stand, keeping the Wasps out of the end zone on four downs from the 4-yard-line, when the game was 7-0.
OV intercepted Woodstock quarterback Trevor White six times.
“These are all young kids and they really came to play today; they should be very proud of how they played,” Otter coach Kipp Denis said. “I know Woodstock is a little down but they are still the defending champions. This was a great day for these kids.”
While Blake terrorized the Wasps on the ground, repeatedly breaking tackles and eating up chunks of yards, junior QB Alexander Polli quietly put together a second consecutive stellar performance. The first-year starter completed 11 of 16 passes for 110 yards and hooked up on four touchdown passes. Polli found Chase Passmore on touchdown passes of 9 and 19 yards, junior tight end Keegan Chadburn on a 6-yard scoring strike, and frosh running back Keevon Parks on a 6-yard scoring toss.
Surely, Blake’s dazzling 80-yard score on the opening kickoff set the tone for the Otter offense, while the goal-line stand by Keith Alexander’s surging defense on the ensuing possession by Woodstock inspired the defense.
The Otters scored on three of four offensive possessions in the first half to build a 22-7 halftime lead.
Much credit goes to the offensive line: junior center Aiden Blier; sophomore guard Tanner Brutkowski; junior guard Jakob Stevens; senior tackle Jared Denis; senior tackle Spencer Pelkey and junior tight end Chadburn. The line opened holes for the running backs and did not allow Polli to be sacked.
After the goal-line stand, the Otters put together a 19-play drive that covered 93 yards and ate nearly 10 minutes off the clock, culminating with Polli’s 9-yard TD strike to Passmore.
On its next possession, OV fashioned an 11-play march, spanning 75 yards, mixing the run and the pass. Polli’s 25-yard pass to Caleb Whitney on third and long kept the drive alive. Polli’s 6-yard strike to Chadburn upped the lead to 22-0.
Perhaps the Otters got a little cocky when late in the half, senior QB White found sophomore running back Corey White behind the defense and connected on a 62-yard toss and catch for a TD to break the Wasp scoring drought and provide the halftime score of 22-7.
Woodstock came out for the second half stoked and drove the ball deep into Otter territory but Brady Diaz intercepted White in the end zone for a touchback.
On the next offensive play for OV, Black wove his magic again, darting 80 yards for his second TD of the day.
Another interception by the Otter defense, this time by frosh Whitney halted another Woodstock drive and the Otters turned that into a seven-play, 67-yard scoring drive capped by Polli’s 19-yard TD pass to Passmore on a fourth-down play, hiking the lead to 35-7.
The Wasps finally got the offense untracked as White connected on four successive passes, the final one a 6-yard TD to Corey White.
“We’re young; the entire starting backfield are sophomores,” coach Ramsey Worrell said of his Woodstock team that has gone 0-2 for the first time since 2011. “I thought that we missed some opportunities in the first half and we were driving the ball in the second half but we did a lot of things to hurt ourselves … Right now, what we’re trying to do is get experience.”
The Otters salted away the victory with one more scoring drive — a 50-yard drive that ended with Polli’s fourth TD pass the 6-yard flick to Parks.
Woodstock (0-2) hosts Oxbow Friday, while the 1-1 Otters travel to Mount Abe for their lone non league game Saturday.
