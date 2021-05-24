Baseball, at its core, is about throwing strikes. Mount St. Joseph pitcher Cole Blanchard did plenty of that Monday afternoon, while his Poultney counterparts couldn’t say the same.
Blanchard was locked in for most of his outing on Senior Day, keeping the Blue Devils’ bats in check, in a 14-3 Mounties win in five innings at St. Peter’s Field.
The senior got 13 of his 15 outs by way of the strikeout and allowed just two hits, with his only major blemish being six walks and multiple hit batsman.
A good chunk of MSJ’s team is seniors, so winning it for his fellow upperclassmen was on Blanchard’s mind on Monday.
“I just wanted to throw strikes and get the win for Senior Night,” Blanchard said. “There’s a lot of seniors on this team that hadn’t played baseball for us (before this year), so I think it’s pretty cool to win it on Senior Night.”
“We ran into a little bit of a speed bump in the first inning, but we got through it. He pitched a great game,” said MSJ coach Mike Callahan.
The speed bump Callahan was referring to was a two-run first inning for Poultney. Blanchard walked a few batters and the Mounties had an error at third that helped the Blue Devils grab their only lead of the game.
From there, Blanchard was locked in and struck out multiple batters in all five innings.
MSJ bats have really come alive late in the season. Over the last three games, the Mounties are averaging 14 runs per game.
Monday’s offensive explosion was equal parts great hitting by the Mounties and walks biting the Blue Devils in the butt. In no inning was that more on display than the third inning, where 11 MSJ players came to bat.
The Mounties were up 4-3 heading into the inning, but they broke it open in the third. Chance Passmore walked, before Thomas Harris was plunked with a pitch by Poultney starter Gabe Wescott. Grant Thurston singled and Michael Vitagliano was walked, leading Devils coach Dan Williams to take Wescott out and go to Lane Gibbs.
TJ Euber promptly doubled to left to unload the juiced bases and the walk troubles continued from there, eventually leading to Don Olden getting the nod to get the last out of the inning.
ll told, seven runs came across for MSJ.
“Our pitchers can’t throw strikes. We have one pitcher and that’s it,” Williams said. “After Ryan (Alt), we have a hard time getting the ball across the plate. We’re just going to keep fighting.”
Alt has been a big bright spot for the Blue Devils, despite the team losing seven of their last eight games. Williams says Alt is batting around .600 this season, while being Poultney’s most consistent pitcher.
He laced a hard-hit ball down the left field line on Monday, in what was the only Blue Devil hit to make it out of the infield.
For MSJ, Euber went 3-for-4, with two doubles, racking up four runs batted in. Braedon McKeighan had two hits and three RBIs and Chase Wiegers had an RBI single.
The Mounties’ bats are peaking at the right time as they move into the middle half of the Division IV standings ahead of the playoffs.
“One guy gets going and everyone gets going,” Blanchard said.
MSJ (4-5) hopes to keep on rolling on the road Wednesday against a Proctor club that has been similarly hot in recent games. Poultney (4-10) hosts Division II Stratton Mountain on Thursday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.