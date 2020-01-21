WHITE RIVER JCT. — Mount Saint Joseph defeated the Hartford boys basketball team 60-57 Tuesday night in a hard fought game.
Despite missing their first six shots, the Hurricanes’ offense rallied to tie the game at 11 after the first quarter.
The teams continued to exchange the lead, both having players sink 3-pointers. The game was tied once more at 27 at the half.
MSJ held a two-point advantage after the third quarter, but Hartford came back to lead 51-47 with five minutes left. The Mounties did not give up, however, and nine straight points by Andre Prunty helped them regain the lead.
Free throws by Shea Bean tied it at 57. Coach Charbonneau called a final timeout with seven seconds left to play.
The timeout worked in his favor, as a last second 3-pointer by Cole Blanchard put MSJ up by three. Hartford tried to get a final shot off before time ran out.
Prunty was the top scorer with 23. Blanchard recorded 14 points while teammate Jacob Williams contributed nine points and 12 rebounds.
Brandon Potter lead the Hurricanes in scoring with 17. Bean followed his teammate with 15.
The 5-6 Mounties host Woodstock on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Proctor 73, Long Trail 53
DORSET — The Proctor boys varsity basketball team got its first look at Long Trail’s ostentatious new field house on Tuesday night. They were impressed.
And the Mountain Lions had to be impressed with Proctor., The Phantoms blew them out of their beautiful new building, 73-35.
Conner McKearin led the Phantoms with 24 points. Brennon Crossmon followed with 17 and Logan Starling added 13.
The Phantoms had the game as good as in the books by halftime with a 41-16 lead.
“It’s beautiful,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said of the Lions’ new digs. “It’s a big floor, the lighting is great and the locker rooms are gorgeous.”
The 8-2 Phantoms are right back at it Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host White River Valley in a makeup game.
West Rutland 64, Arlington 49
ARLINGTON — West Rutland defeated the Arlington Eagles 64-49 Tuesday night.
The Golden Horde’s offense took early control to give West Rutland a 12-point advantage in the first. Despite a comeback by the Eagles, West Rutland held on to lead 34-26 at the half.
The Horde began to pull away in the third, however, and led by 16 points.
Powering Westside were Ryan Smith with 14 points, Liam Beaulieu with 11, Levi Petit with 10 and Kyle Laughlin with nine. Petit grabbed 10 rebounds to earn his double-double.
Nine players scored for the Horde.
Westside plays again Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they take on Green Mountain in Chester.
Green Mountain 62,
Woodstock 57
WOODSTOCK — The Green Mountain boys basketball team defeated Woodstock 62-57 Tuesday night.
The Chieftains were up by 13 in the second quarter, but the Wasps made a comeback to slice it to 28-20 at the half.
Green Mountain struggled in the third quarter, but managed to hold their lead to one point. They began to pull away in the last three minutes of play, and free throws sealed the win.
Ty Merrill was the top scorer of the game with 17. Teammate Sawyer Pippin followed with 14.
Ryan Ducharme lead the Wasps in scoring with 16.
The Chieftains (5-5) return to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host West Rutland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 57, Woodstock 19
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team continued its golden streak with a 57-19 win over Woodstock Tuesday night, pushing its record to 10-0..
The Slaters’ defense guarded their home court well, holding the Wasps to only three points in the first quarter. Fair Haven continued to dominate and lead its opponent by 31 at halftime.
After extending its lead to 40, Fair Haven coasted for the remainder of the game.
Ryleigh Coloutti led the Slaters with 21 points, connecting on five 3-point field goals.
Hayley Taylor followed with six points. Kerigan Disporda, Courtney Brewster and Emma Briggs added five points apiece. Brewster also corralled 10 rebounds.
Laura Tarleton led the Wasps with seven points.
The Slaters (10-0) return to action Thursday at 7 p.m. when they go to Springfield.
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 9, Rutland 2
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland boys hockey team fell to BFA-St. Albans 9-2 Tuesday night.
Rutland coach Mike Anderson did not cite any specifics, but said that his team played well in the second period, outscoring their opponent 2-1.
Eric Brewer and Ryan Melen scored the only goals for the Raiders. Maguire Baker made 29 saves.
Collin Audy was the top scorer of the game with two goals. Teammates Owen Bonnette, Caden Hart, Christian Valley, Dominic Liscinsky, Matt Merrill, Owen Benoit and Sean Beauregard scored one goal each. The Bobwhites rotated three goalies. Mike Telfer made 10 saves, Seth Bushey made seven and Dan Ellis stopped four shots.
The Raiders fall to 2-7-1 and return to their home ice Saturday to take on Stowe at 7 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton’s Remy Brown honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After helping the Castleton University men’s basketball team to its first-ever Little East Conference win Saturday against Western Connecticut State University, freshman guard Remy Brown has been named LEC Rookie of the Week.
Brown had a strong week for Castleton, averaging 17.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game as the Spartans went 1-1.
Brown was second in scoring for Castleton Wednesday night at UMass Boston, netting eight points on 2 of 5 shooting in addition to three rebounds. On Saturday, Brown was instrumental in Castleton earning its first-ever LEC win, racking up 26 points on 7-for-8 shooting and 6-for-7 from 3. He hit three consecutive 3s for Castleton late in the second half to help the Spartans regain the lead over WestConn, and knocked down each of his six free throws in the game.
He becomes the first-ever weekly honoree for Castleton in the Little East, and the first Spartan to earn weekly recognition since Nathaniel Kinglsey earned North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week in December, 2017.
WRESTLING
Castleton takes fifth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University wrestling team matched its best-ever finish at the New England Wrestling Association Dual Meet Championships Sunday, claiming fifth place after going 3-1 in dual matches at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
It marks the third consecutive year that Castleton has placed fifth at the event, with the Spartans improving to 12-6 in dual competition this season. After opening with a 39-6 win over 13th-seeded Wesleyan, the fourth-seeded Spartans fell 23-18 to No. 5 Roger Williams. Castleton bounced back with a 29-13 win against the No. 8 seed, WPI, before claiming fifth place in a tightly-contested battle against No. 3 Springfield, 16-15. The fifth-place match came down to criteria, giving the Spartans the necessary points to win.
The Spartans return to action Saturday with matches against Oswego State and SUNY Brockport in Oswego.
Local teams compete in Essex
ESSEX — The area wrestling teams traveled north to compete in the Michael J. Baker Classic at Essex this past weekend.
Otter Valley finished 13th as a team with 57 points, while Fair Haven was 15th with 38 points. Springfield was tied with Randolph in 17th with 29 points.
