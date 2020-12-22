Gary Blodgett thought about trying to crack the wrestling roster of Tech High in Springfield, Massachusetts. That, though, would be one tough nut to crack.
“Tech High was the Mount Anthony of wrestling then. They were the New England champions,” Blodgett said.
He was walking by the gym one day and saw members of the gymnastics team working out.
“I said, ‘I’ll give that a try,’” recalled the 1969 Tech High graduate.
There are lot of girls in and around Springfield (Vermont) who became thankful for Blodgett’s decision to forsake wresting in favor of gymnastics.
Blodgett wound up coaching gymnastics at Springfield High School. The Cosmos held their meets at the Park Street School and originally the sport did not have varsity status.
“We started just as a club team,” Blodgett said.
Soon, the Cosmos attained the varsity level and it was a great time for high school gymnastics in southern Vermont. The sport does not exist in that part of the state today but it was alive and well in the 1970s.
“There were like 10 other teams. Brattleboro, Woodstock, Fair Haven, Rutland, Randolph and even Whitingham had a team,” Blodgett said.
Blodgett poured a lot of energy into the sport year-round. He had a gymnastics camp in the summer at Echo Lake. He was part of what he calls the mountain program where he would bring gymnastics to the mountain venues of Okemo, Bromley and Ascutney.
“We even ran a bus sometimes,” Blodgett said.
He had some great gymnasts at Springfield High. Perhaps none better than Paula Bryant who became an All-American at Keene State.
“She worked hard at it. She would never give up a moment,” Blodgett said.
He has great memories of those days.
“Park Street was a great place to have gymnastics meets,” Blodgett said.
But gymnastics has faded from the interscholastic athletics spectrum and there are many people who have no memory of gymnastics in town.
Soccer, on the other hand, is alive and well and Blodgett also wears that hat. He can turn it around and wear it either way because he has been so prominent in that sport as a coach and official.
Blodgett played soccer at Westfield State. He nearly went to Castleton but chose Westfield because it was cheaper with the in-state tuition.
The Owls were a soccer power then. Blodgett’s first year, Westfield went 15-1-1 and were New England champions.
“I was terrible,” Blodgett said. “I barely made the team.”
He worked hard to get better and in his junior and senior seasons, he rarely came off the field.
His days on campus at Westfield State also helped launch his officiating career. Westfield State coach Jack Kurty would set him up with officiating gigs on the weekend, working recreational league games in Westfield for $5.
He recalled the Owls stopping at Okemo for lunch on their way to play Castleton.
He had no idea how much that part of Vermont would become part of his life.
He was offered teaching jobs in both Ludlow and Springfield after graduating from Westfield.
He knew he wanted to get into coaching so he chose Springfield thinking there might be more coaching opportunities at the larger school.
There was no opening for boys soccer with the Cosmos. Pete White was directing the boys varsity program with Ron Knapp at the helm of the JV squad.
Rick Hughes started the girls soccer program at SHS. He was only able to coach for one year so that opened the door for Blodgett.
He had a great run, coaching the Cosmos for 15 years. He had some outstanding teams and fantastic players.
One of the best was Tracy Guilford who scored well over 100 goals for the Cosmos before going on to have an outstanding career at the University of Connecticut.
“I had so many great players,” Blodgett said.
He also got to be the head coach of the Vermont team in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match against New Hampshire in 1991.
It was memorable, a 1-0 overtime victory for the Vermonters.
“New Hampshire had a couple of All-Americans. They were just going to trounce us,” Blodgett said.
The game was at Plymouth State that season on a scorching hot day.
“It was so hot that we decided we weren’t going outside before the game to warm up,” Blodgett said.
He kept the team in Foley Gymnasium for the pregame warm-ups.
New Hampshire had a well orchestrated pregame routine that they were going to go through to intimidate the Vermonters.
“We didn’t even see it. We were inside,” Blodgett said.
They didn’t come out of the field house until a few minutes before game time to do some shooting on goal.
Coaching gymnastics and soccer would be enough for most, but Blodgett had to add soccer officiating to his life once he got out of coaching.
After he got done on the field, he became the assigner for soccer officials. He did that up until a year ago.
“Bob Abrahamson wanted someone who cold handle the pressure and was somewhat organized,” Blodgett said.
“I don’t know how he did it all those years with paper and pencil. Those were big shoes to fill.”
Blodgett loved his job of being the assigner of officials.
“You get to know all the players, coaches and athletic directors. What a pleasure,” Blodgett said.
Now, Eric Evans, one of the state’s most highly regarded soccer and lacrosse officials, is handling the assigning.
Evans assumed the duties this year, taking on a season complicated by COVID.
“Eric is a great official. He is very studious about it and very organized. He did a wonderful job in a tough year,” Blodgett said.
Blodgett credits Springfield recreation directors Clint Martin and Andy Bladyka for their role in working with the youth programs in both soccer and gymnastics.
“People like them, the bus drivers, secretaries, everybody; that’s what makes a community,” Blodgett said.
You know Gary Blodgett as a teacher, soccer coach, gymnastics coach and official. Now, get to know him as a hall of famer.
Blodgett will be inducted into the Springfield High School Hall of Fame in 2021.
