There’s something special going on at Abatiell Field.
For the first time in four years, the Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team looks like a contender and Wednesday’s 3-0 win against West Rutland continued to prove that point.
“The dynamic with the team this year is so different,” said MSJ coach Lori Patterson. “We have three eighth graders, a few freshmen and the Blodorn sisters (joining the team), the dynamic has totally changed.”
For a team that had won five games across a three-season span, it’s a welcome change.
In the Mounties’ postgame circle, Patterson expressed to her girls how they preformed at their peak against the Golden Horde.
Passes were crisp, defending was tight, all of the little things came together to create an effort MSJ can build off of.
“With everything being delayed with the season, they weren’t fully able to pull it together yet. I told them today was the game when everything was coming together,” Patterson said.
“They were looking for each other’s feet. They were understanding each other’s runs and how everyone tends to play.”
The Mounties needed to have their best going for them because the keeper they were facing is one of the best around.
Westside goalie Serena Coombs didn’t make it easy on MSJ. Coombs’ fearless nature coming out of goal to thwart chances was on display throughout the game, making it even more impressive that the Mounties put three past her.
“(Serena) is unbelievable. This game could have been 7-0,” Patterson said. “My kids are working hard. I’m very proud of the way they played today.”
MSJ put a ton of pressure on Coombs and the Westside backs early on, but were struggling to put the ball on goal.
Possession evened out as the half went on and both sides started producing quality chances.
The Mounties took the lead with 7:38 left in the first half, slithering her way inside the box and putting a nice boot on the ball. Coombs got the fingertips of her gloves on it, but it wasn’t enough to stop it from going in.
MSJ extended its lead with 30:57 to play when Brooke Bishop found Blodorn on a run down the right flank. Blodorn took a rip at the ball and it hit the inside of the crossbar and deflected in.
While it has been her older sister Taylor that’s been the offensive leader in past games, it was Emma’s chance to shine Wednesday afternoon.
“We switched some things up this game and played a little less conservatively than we have,” Patterson said. “It paid off for us.”
MSJ added an insurance goal with 6:38 to play when Sienna Diezel hit a perfect floating ball from the right side of the box that found the net.
For Westside, the chances were there. The Golden Horde slightly outshot the Mounties 21-20, but many West Rutland chances didn’t make MSJ keeper Cindi Carranza move a ton off her line.
“You can’t score if you don’t test the keeper at all,” said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy. “We just kicked it right to her.”
Both keepers made 10 saves, but it was Coombs who was tested much more. The junior had to be on her toes all game long, making decisions to stay on her line or dive out regularly.
“(Serena) played killer out there. I don’t know where we’d be without her,” Rodolfy said. “This is her fourth year on my team. She’s something else. We owe that it was only 3-0 to her.”
MSJ is 5-1, while West Rutland is 4-3-1. They won’t have to wait long for a rematch, as they meet on Friday in Westside.
