FAIR HAVEN — It has been more than 11 months since the Fair Haven girls basketball team played a real game. It was on March 9, 2020, a 56-20 swamping of Enosburg in the Division II semifinal game at Barre Auditorium in which a swarming defense held the Hornets to five points in the first half.
Wednesday’s Blue & White intrasquad game was something close to a real game. There was music for the pregame practice with the Slaters wearing natty new warm-up tops with numbers and names on the back. There were real officials with Craig Pettis and Chris Halnon working the game. There was as much energy as you could have in a gym without fans.
“It’s nice to see basketball again,” interim athletic director Teri Perry said. She spoke for everyone.
It was in the early minutes of the first of six quarters when assistant boys varsity coach Luke Vadnais said of senior Courtney Brewster, “She is so much more aggressive offensively and has so much more confidence.”
That was evident while she grabbed rebounds off the offensive glass and went up strong.
Brewster is headed for Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire where she will be on the basketball and track and field teams.
“I took some campus tours over the summer. I was looking at Skidmore. Colby-Sawyer felt like home. I liked the environment,” Brewster said after the Blue & White game.
When the scrimmage ended, Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson immediately went to the end of the court to spray the wall mats with disinfectant. Bob Prenevost’s Fair Haven boys team was about to come onto the floor for its own Blue & White session.
“I thought it went well,” Wilson said of the scrimmage.
Fair Haven’s 1,000-point scorer Ryleigh Coloutti struggled mightily with her 3-point shot but with the regular season coming up Friday against Burr and Burton Academy, everyone around the state knows it is a matter of time before her long-range shots begin hitting the mark.
Coloutti is a multi-faceted player and when those shots aren’t dropping, she goes to the other weapons in her vast arsenal. She got baskets in transition and also put the ball on the floor and drove hard to the hoop for other points. She can be extremely productive offensively when the 3-pointer is not there.
Three more things taken away from the Blue & White.
1. The Slaters have depth. There were many players that are not known yet around the SVL who stated their case during the scrimmage. There are a lot of players on this roster who can contribute.
Official Chris Halnon remarked on the Slaters’ impressive depth after the opening quarter.
2. The team is playing faster this year.
“The way we are playing this year is more fun. We are playing a lot quicker. It reminds me of the way we played when we were freshmen,” Brewster said.
3. Without fans, the Slaters are a team that can create its own energy.
“When we step out on the floor, I think we provide good energy,” Wilson said.
Brewster believes the way the Slaters play will enable them to maintain a high level of energy.
“I think our defense will give us energy by transferring to offense and getting a quick transition,” Brewster said.
