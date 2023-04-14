POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team was staring at a 5-1 deficit entering the fifth inning of Friday's softball game against Green Mountain at Legion Field. The prospect of starting the season at 0-2 was very real when the Blue Devils found the late-game magic that propelled them to a 7-5 victory.
Small ball was the catalyst for that six-run fifth inning. Elizabeth Woodbury and Kaylee Hunt got bunts down in the frame that put pressure on the Chieftains' defense and Emily Handley belted an opposite-field misplayed triple that knocked in a run and kept the inning going.
Kaitlyn DeBonis, Hannah Welch and Georgia Donaldson did their part to ignite the inning by drawing walks.
When it was finally over, the Blue Devils had sent 12 hitters to the plate and DeBonis, Woodbury, Welch, Handley, Donaldson and Hunt had all scored and the Devils were enjoying a 7-5 lead.
They still had to protect that lead and DeBonis went to the circle and retired the Chiefs 1-2-3 in both the sixth and seventh.
"It was definitely attitude," DeBonis said of the strong finish. "Once we got the lead, we got more of a flow."
She also was fortified by one of her favorite pitches in those final frames.
"My change-up became a lot more accurate," DeBonis said.
Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said the bunt that Hunt got down in that inning was "a turning point."
Her bunt forced a couple of throwing errors that enabled two runners to score on the play.
"We bunt every practice. Everybody bunts," Lamberton said. "We tell our middle school players, if you can't bunt, you can't play."
It was the coaching debut for Green Mountain's Todd Parah and he had to feel that things were going well when Abby Williams powered the ball over the center field fence for a three-run homer in the third inning.
Riley Paul and Kayla English were on base with walks when Williams hit her shot. Center fielder Bella Mack got a good jump on the ball but simply ran out of room.
The Devils took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Handley singled and came around to score on a wild pitch.
But then came the third, when Williams slammed her three-run homer and Lilly Pellerin singled home another run for Green Mountain's 4-1 lead.
They extended the lead with a run in the fourth and appeared to be in command.
Until the Blue Devils' six-run uprising in the fifth.
DeBonis was stellar in preserving the lead and she had some help from her senior shortstop Hannah Welch in th sixth.
Pitcher Bri Lynch hit a crisp line drive that necessitated Welch making the play on a very difficult short hop. She fielded the ball cleanly and used her strong arm to gun Lynch out at first.
Both pitchers piled up strikeouts — DeBonis had eight of them and Lynch seven.
Handley had a productive day at the plate for the Blue Devils with a triple, single and sacrifice fly.
The Blue Devils will try to make it two in a row on Tuesday with a road game against Bellows Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.