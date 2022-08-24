The numbers are low. The enthusiasm high. That tells a good deal of the story about the Poultney High football team's preseason.
"The kids are enthusiastic and excited about playing football," veteran coach Dave Capman said.
The quarterback battle is not yet settled but Tegan Capman and Lucas Welch are waging a competitive one.
Some of the best news in camp came when Tegan Capman, the coach's grandson, was cleared to play by the doctor with no restrictions after suffering a serious injury.
One to watch is senior Connor Roberts. He is playing football for the first time since the seventh grade.
"He hasn't missed a thing. He has been to every spring workout and all the summer practices," Capman said.
Returning players include Robert Beaulieu on the offensive and defensive line, Welch as a defensive back, Peyton Book as a wide receiver and defensive back, Clayton Kessop as a running back/linebacker, Charlie Duncan on the offensive line and possibly as a linebacker. Craig Baptie running back/defensive back, Seth Dupont as a defensive back/wide receiver, Nolan Geno on both lines, Hub Sosnoff on the offensive line and at defensive end, Bradley Dupell as a tight end/defensive end and Justin Flood, a junior two-way lineman who has not played since the 7-on-7 season in 2020.
Capman characterizes the Devils' strength as "overall quickness across the board."
There are still some positions to be resolved.
"We will know more after Windsor," Capman said.
The Blue Devils travel to Windsor to scrimmage the defending Division III state champion Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
Rounding out the squad are Jak Anderson, Jared Lambert, Brayden Youst, Lucas Camara, Brandan Cardi, Gabe Casey, Eric Kendall, Isaiah Kerber, Gideon Lubinsky, Brayden Schreiber and Oliver Shanholtzer.
There are familiar names on Capman's staff — his son Chris Capman, Joe DeBonis, Brian DeBonis, Jeff King, Phil Welch and Jamie Briggs.
The Blue Devils will be the recipient of some early season home cooking. They open with a home game against Mount Abraham on Sept. 3, Oxbow is in town on the second week, the third week is an open date and then they host Springfield.
It is not until Week 5 that they travel to Mill River and then make another short trip over to Otter Valley. The Devils host Rice in Week 7 and then make the shortest trip of the season to Fair Haven. Hence, they never play a game outside Rutland County during the regular season.
Capman is confident his tiny roster will expand.
"We'll pick up some more once school starts," he said.
He is also hopeful for a larger roster in future years with 10 freshmen on the team this season.
