POULTNEY — When you are on the wrong end of a lopsided score the way the Poultney girls basketball team was on Saturday, there is only one thing to do. The Blue Devils put that loss behind them by overwhelming Green Mountain on Tuesday night, 61-21, in the Devil's Den.
"We can't let that game on Saturday define our season," said Poultney's Emily Handley.
Nobody did more to set the tone early for the Blue Devils than Kaydyn L'esperance.
The Chieftains grabbed a 2-0 lead on a bucket from eighth grader Callie Spaulding.
L'esperance scored on a putback to tie it, then grabbed a rebound on the defensive end and scored to give the Devils the 4-2 lead that they would never surrender.
She then blocked a shot and by the end of the opening quarter, Poultney was sitting atop an 11-3 lead.
The Blue Devils stretched their advantage to 30-11 by the half.
"We can't make a shot," GM coach Jeff Buffum said at halftime.
That was the story of the night for the Chieftains. They got good looks but continually misfired.
Buffum and the Chieftains were plotting a way to get back in the game at halftime.
Any optimism vanished almost immediately. Handley drained a 3-point field goal for the first points of the second half, pushing the lead to 33-11.
It only got easier from there.
L'esperance and Jacque Oberg had 12 points apiece to lead the Devils in scoring. Handley added six points on two 3-pointers and Hannah Welch, who also had numerous steals, and Annaleice Taylor also tossed in six points apiece.
Riley Paul led the 3-5 Chieftains with eight points and Spaulding followed with six.
"They (Green Mountain) missed a lot of shots. We gave them some easy shots but they missed them," Poultney coach Todd Hayes said.
The Blue Devils are in the throes of a successful season with a 7-2 record.
"We were smart wit the ball tonight," Handley said. "We have not always been smart this year and have made some silly turnovers."
The Chieftains were coming off a 51-34 victory over Proctor and this one had the earmarks of a competitive game.
That script got torn up in a hurry.
When Oberg canned an 8-footer and Kaitlyn DeBonis followed by sinking both of her free throws, the Blue Devils had stretched their lead all the way to to 23-5 midway through the second quarter.
The Blue Devils will go for their eighth victory on Thursday at Mill River. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Green Mountain welcomes neighboring Bellows Falls into Nason Gym that night for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
