POULTNEY — The Poultney Blue Devils threw the Book at Mount Abraham in Saturday's football opener. In the end, it was not quite enough and Mount Abe left town with a 20-14 victory.
The Eagles were leading 14-6 when Poultney coach Dave Capman installed his red zone package by inserting Peyton Book at quarterback in the fourth quarter.
Book scored from 20 yards out by getting to the outside. Then, Book ran for the two-point conversion to knot the score at 14-14 with 6:42 left in the game.
But the Eagles had an answer, a touchdown run by Jamison Couture that was set up by a 55-yard burst by Lucas Allen.
The winning score came with 5:15 remaining.
Mount Abe scored first but Eric Kendall rushed to a score from 20 yards out. The Blue Devils went for the two-point conversion and the lead but were denied.
"I am happy with the way we played. A lot of our kids are first-year varsity players," Poultney coach Dave Capman said.
The Eagles not only got the victory but left town with another surprise. They seemed unaware that this was the Fireman's Classic when they were presented the trophy by local firemen near the end zone after the game.
Each year, the opponent in the Blue Devils' first home game plays for a trophy in what is called the Fireman's Classic.
The Blue Devils will try to break through on Saturday at home against Oxbow. The Devils' first three games, in fact, are at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.