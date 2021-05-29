CHESTER — Holding a team to single-digit runs might not qualify as a pitching masterpiece, but when it's done against a hard-hitting Green Mountain softball team, it's a pretty impressive performance.
Green Mountain had amassed 22 and 21 runs in its last two games, but Poultney left-handed pitcher Kylie Davis kept the Chieftains in check for a 21-8 victory on Saturday.
Davis had seven strikeouts and set the tone by striking out the first batter she faced with a tantalizing change-up.
Poultney coach Tony Lamberton has made perfecting that pitch a point of emphasis.
"He has me throw 100 of them at practice," Davis said.
Davis defected much of the credit to the players behind her.
"Our defense was on today," the senior said.
That defense was solid throughout and it included a 1-2-3 double play in the second that kept the Chieftains from a possible big inning.
The defense was strong up the middle with Hannah Welch making several nice plays at shortstop and center fielder Kaitlyn DeBonis making a difficult catch of a sinking line drive off the bat of Alex Hutchins in the first inning.
The victory gives the Blue Devils a regular-season record of 13-3.
Green Mountain finished at 10-6.
Green Mountain took a 3-2 lead into the fourth inning but that is where the game changed.
The Devils sent 15 batters to the plate in that frame and scored 12 runs. They were issued five walks in the inning and also benefited from three hits batsman in the frame.
GM coach Matt Wilson used three pitchers in the inning in an effort to stop the bleeding.
Elizabeth Woodbury and Kaylah Bennett had the big hits in the inning, a two-run double by Bennett and two-run single by Woodbury.
That was the game. The Chieftains never were in it after that.
Davis not only did the job with her arm but also with her bat. She had three hits and five RBIs.
The entire lineup contributed starting with Woodbury in the leadoff spot. She had a single and double and scored four runs. Bennett powered two doubles into the gap.
The highlight for the Chieftains was Riley Paul's home run. It was the second time in two games she has deposited the ball over the fence at McKenzie Field
It was a great way to head into the playoffs for the Blue Devils.
"I think this will give will be great for the team mentally., It is going to boost our confidence big time," senior captain Pam Putnam said.
Davis has been enjoying the season so much that she said she is considering trying out for the softball team next season at Husson University.
The Chieftains have also had an outstanding season but this was not the way they wanted to go into the D-III playoffs. They did some soul searching during a post-game meeting.
"We beat ourselves today," GM coach Matt Wilson said.
He said he saw it in their demeanor that they were not into it and he hopes they get back in the right frame of mind before the first round of the playoffs.
"I still stand by what I said (that his team is the best hitting team in Division III)," Wilson said.
"It's hard to find some positives today but the way Riley Paul played at third base and Tierney O'Brien at shortstop was one of them."
He also liked what O'Brien gave him in the circle in a relief role.
"Tierney looked like she has been pitching for years and she hasn't pitched for four years," Wilson said.
These teams that closed out the season also opened it against one another back on April 19 with Poultney winning that one 21-20.
