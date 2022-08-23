The Poultney girls soccer team is becoming relevant after a lengthy dry spell. They won the most games (8-7) they had in more than two decades last season.
The last two years the Blue Devils have been a tough foe in the Division IV playoffs, losing to Rivendell on penalty kicks each time.
Last year the Devils picked off Richford in the first round of the playoffs before the tough loss to Rivendell.
After the defeat on the penalty-kicks tiebreaker, Corkum said the Raptors came up to her goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo and told her how outstanding they thought she had played.
"I thought it was the best game I have seen Kenzie play," Corkum said.
Ezzo is back and she will make Poultney one of the best teams in the Southern Vermont League when it comes to goalie play.
Genesis Mead will be groomed as the emergency goalkeeper.
Senior Hannah Welch is back as the center midfielder and that means experience and leadership. Welch has been one of the captains the last several years and will be starting her fifth season on the varsity.
Welch had a busy summer playing softball for the Outlaws and Outsiders as well as basketball and soccer.
Poultney High girls basketball coach Todd Hayes was impressed with Welch's commitment when she opted to not go on a family vacation to play on her summer hoop team.
"I told that she was setting a great example," Hayes said.
Welch can score from the perimeter as well as set up teammates to score.
Katelyn DeBonis, Annie Taylor and Bella Mack are being counted on for scoring.
"We moved Bella Mack up on offense this summer and she did really well up there," Corkum said.
DeBonis lends a lot of scoring punch with her ability to strike free kicks.
"Kate really helps us up there with her speed and aggressiveness as well as with her free kicks. I think she scored off like three free kicks last year. She has a big foot," Corkum said.
Georgia Donaldson came into preseason camp extremely fit and can help to make the defense tough for opponents to crack.
"She has been finishing in the top two or three in the sprints the last few days," Corkum said. "She will give us some good flexibility on defense with her stamina."
Emily Handley returns as one of the Blue Devils' most reliable defenders and freshman Jade Thomas adds more depth to that area of the field.
Courtney Ezzo, Kenzie's twin sister, gives the Devils' good speed and stamina in the midfield area.
Emily McFadden, Hailey Hayes and Julie Farley are other solid defenders.
The Blue Devils travel to Otter Valley for a scrimmage on Tuesday.
It is all designed to get them ready for the season opener on Sept. 7 at Long Trail School in Dorset.
Rounding out the roster are seniors Ericka Woodbury and Laura Winter, juniors Kaydyn L'Esperance and Ava Potter, sophomores Emma Kelley, Sam Carris and Simonne Kendall and Jackie Oberg and freshmen Emme Silverman, Kaylee Hunt and Colea Mulholland.
Among the eighth graders who could be called up are Amelia Dupell, Khloey L'Esperance, Olivia Depres, Faith Winter, Brianna Martelle, Bailey Hier, Marley Hayford, Isabelle Taylor, Lilly Noonan, Mazie Pavlakis and Elizabeth Sykes.
Corkum said she could call up as many as four of the eighth graders which would swell the varsity roster to 28.
