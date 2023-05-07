PROCTOR — Poultney High senior Hannah Welch had hit only home run over the fence during a varsity career that began in the eighth grade, a clout at Green Mountain Union High School's McKenzie Field.
Until Saturday. She slammed an opposite-field, three-run homer over the right field fence at Proctor, part of the Blue Devils' 24-8 victory over Proctor.
"I thought it had a chance but I really didn't think it was going to go over," Welch said.
Much more important to Welch and her teammates is the way the Blue Devils have caught fire. This was their third victory in a row and gives them a 5-3 record.
"I like the way things are coming together," Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said.
"We all communicate well. We all cheer for each other. That is the thing that is really different about this year," Welch said.
The defense behind starting pitcher Kaitlyn DeBonis and reliever Lydia Book was solid.
"The outfield played well," Lamberton said.
Poultney catcher Kaylee Hunt made a couple of tough catches on foul balls in one inning.
Again, the first inning was a bugaboo for the Phantoms. The Blue Devils scored eight runs in that frame without the benefit of a base hit. Four walks and three hits batsmen helped to fuel the big inning.
The hometown crowd had its time to cheer when Rhi Lubaszewski cleared the left-center field fence in the fifth inning.
The Blue Devils did not get their first hit off Cadence Goodwin until the fifth when Bella Mack legged out a perfectly placed bunt. An outstanding bunter, Mack used that weapon for another base hit in the sixth.
Elizabeth Woodbury also had two hits for the Devils and Georgia Donaldson contributed a two-run double to the eight-hit attack.
Lubaszewski had two hits and reached base all four times.
The three-game win skein has been nice but Welch said she saw it coming long before this.
"Even in tryouts, you could see that we really wanted it," she said.
Proctor first-year coach Tom Lubaszewski was unfazed by the two recent lopsided losses.
"We are going to win games. It is just a tough part of the season," he said.
The Phantoms fell to 2-3. They have two more home games this week. Leland & Gray comes to town on Wednesday with Long Trail providing the opposition on Friday.
