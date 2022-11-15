Writing a book was on Dave Morse’s bucket list. He mentioned writing one on the old Northern Baseball League and also one about boxing.
He never got to write either. He died at age 77 on March 28, 2015.
Now, he has his book. “The Morse Code: The Story of a Vermont Sportswriter Who Overcame Hardship and Heartbreak to Find Love in a Small Town” is a book written by Brendan Buckley about Morse’s life.
It is a riveting read. Morse would love it because it is not only a tribute to him but the unvarnished account of the very difficult and hard life he endured growing up.
Several days after Morse died, a group of sportswriters and broadcasters, met at the Village Restaurant in Hardwick on April 4. We would be heading to Morse’s Memorial service in a packed Hazen Union High School gymnasium but first we exchanged stories about our late colleague over pancakes and omelettes.
Some of those stories are interspersed throughout Buckley’s book. Many stories in the book, though, are ones that nobody has heard.
Buckley was able to gather information through exhaustive research and travel, mining stories of which people had no knowledge of. He even traveled to Cincinnati to do interviews with the family of a woman Morse had been married to.
There is a scene where Morse and his siblings are waving at their mother through the window at the sanatorium in Barre. She spent the last three months of her life there after being stricken by tuberculosis.
Buckley describes Morse as being kept from his mother’s funeral because family members judged the youngster to be too emotionally fragile.
Buckley relays the information that Morse always regretted that decision.
Morse is a graduate of Waterbury High School.
He loved sports as a high school student but was not a varsity caliber athlete.
The book describes him as trying out for the cross country team and taking a wrong turn and getting lost. Coach Dac Rowe made him the manager.
Taking a wrong turn and getting lost would be a theme woven throughout his life. There was a failed marriage that sent him down a path where few people knew his whereabouts for a couple of decades.
That failed marriage was to Marietta Burns. She was a talented musician and Morse met her at the Pheasant Lounge of the Hotel Bardwell while Morse was the sports editor at the Rutland Herald.
They married in on Nov. 17, 1973 at Rutland’s Universalist Unitarian Church.
The marriage lasted only about a year.
There is a scene in the book of retired Claremont Daily Eagle sports editor Poody Walsh, while on a trip with Morse to spring training in Florida, hearing Morse sobbing while on the phone with Marietta, trying to convince her not to leave him.
When she did leave, Morse abruptly bolted from the Herald and Ted Ryan found himself as sports editor.
After all those missing years, Morse resurfaced in Vermont where Ross Connelly hired him as sports editor of the Hardwick Gazette.
His column The Morse Code contained savory nuggets of information every week nearly up until the time of his death.
He loved baseball and covered the Vermont Mountaineers in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. One the beats he was known for was covering elite cross country skiers at the Craftsbury Nordic Center.
During his Morse Code columns from 2003 through 2014, Buckley’s research revealed that he mentioned the Mountaineers more than 130 times.
He covered an array of sports but was best known for his coverage of Hazen Union High School’s Wildcats. He loved the Wildcats as though they were his own kids and wanted to make certain that their upbringing would not be laced with the hardship he had known.
He paid out of his own pocket for some of them to go to basketball camp.
He did not ignore outlying schools like Twinfield, Cabot and others, but his pilgrimages to Barre Auditorium to cover his beloved Hazen Wildcats was what he came to be best known for in the sports media fraternity.
The team presented him with a state championship jacket after one of their titles.
The manuscript has been completed and Buckley has a publisher.
It will not be in the printed book form in time for the mid-December boys basketball tournament named for Morse that is hosted each season by Hazen Union but there will soon be plenty of events where the book will be available.
Paying for kids to go to camp and driving them to destinations was just a small slice of Morse’s generosity.
Morse’s sister Deanna French is quoted in the book as saying, “Dave never cared about gaining wealth. He’d give away everything. If you needed a dollar and a quarter and he has a dollar, he’d find you that quarter.”
This is a love story between a man and a town. And Brendan Buckley, a retired family doctor living in East Hardwick, has woven that story in a readable style that makes The Morse Code a page turner.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.