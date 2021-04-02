It did not take 1992 Rutland High School graduate Kevin Bourgoin long to discover that when it comes to pro sports, Canadians do not only worship at the altar of hockey.
Bourgoin was the receivers coach on the Winnipeg team that won the Grey Cup in 2019 and he said the adulation heaped on the Blue Bombers was something to behold.
“Winning the Grey Cup itself was great but then getting back to the airport and finding thousands of people inside the airport waiting for us was something. I have never seen anything like that. Then, there was the victory parade with people lining the streets six or seven deep,” Bourgoin said.
That kind of fervor for football was something Bourgoin experienced when he was playing for Rutland High School.
Bourgoin recalled Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea telling the players before the Grey Cup that in 20 or 30 years, they would not remember the score but that they would remember their teammates, the guys they were in the trenches with.
Bourgoin feels the same way about those that he wore the red and white with at Rutland.
He fondly remembers the city rivalry game with Mount St. Joseph. MSJ no longer has a football team but when Bourgoin played, it was a still a red hot rivalry.
“The guys I played with were my best friends and even MSJ players like the Outslay brothers (Greg, Mike and Scott) and Matt Charron became friends,” Bourgoin said.
“We won three straight state championships but playing in that MSJ game was a great experience. I cherish that.”
Following graduation at Rutland, Bourgoin became a receiver for the University of Massachusetts.
Then came several coaching stops, the longest being at the University of Maine from 2005 through 2016.
Some felt everything was lined up for Bourgoin to be the head coach once Maine coach Jack Cosgrove named him the associate head coach.
It didn’t happen. When Cosgrove left, it was decided to go in a different direction.
“I didn’t feel that way at the time, but looking back, it was probably the best thing for my career. It forced me out of the nest, so to speak,” Bourgoin said.
He also saw many of his friends in coaching bounce around from one place to another every two years or so.
“I was fortunate to be at Maine as long as I was,” he said.
He had a family now and with wife Amanda and sons James and Brendan, he sought something more stable. He thought maybe being an athletic director would provide that stability.
“I lived with an athletic director half my life,” Bourgoin said.
His father is the late Jack Bourgoin, an athletic director at Rutland High at Rutland High among other places.
Nobody was hiring, though. They looked at his resume with all the coaching lines on it, but no administrative experience and just did not see him as a viable candidate.
While Bourgoin was searching for athletic directorships he received a phone call from Johnathan Michaels, the Colby head football coach at the time. Michaels wanted Bourgoin to join his coaching staff at the NCAA Division III school in Waterville, Maine.
Waterville is only 55 miles from Bourgoin’s home in Bangor so he took it.
He loved the experience. Colby competes in the NESCAC, a conference of prestigious academic schools that embraces the student athlete concept. There is no spring football and no postseason playoffs.
“The kids there aren’t on scholarship and they have so much love and passion for the sport. Being at Colby rejuvenated me,” Bourgoin said.
He rediscovered a piece of coaching that had been missing at Maine after he was named offensive coordinator and associate head coach.
Now, he was getting to coach the whole person, not just the athlete. He could have lunch with a player, ask about his biology test, internship and future plans.
“In Division I, it was all about grinding and winning games. I wanted to be involved in their lives,” Bourgoin said.
Then, one day making the drive from Waterville to Bangor, he got a call from Michaels. He told Bourgoin that he wanted him to be his offensive coordinator.
Going from position coach to coordinator meant that he was getting farther away from what he loved about the Colby experience. Now, he was getting immersed in the Xs and Os again.
He was still looking for that elusive athletic directorship when he got a call from Paul LaPolice, who told Bourgoin of the opening on the staff of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg franchise.
Bourgoin called several coaches he knew that had affiliations with the CFL and they all told him that he should take the position.
Amanda was Canadian but she hailed from the Toronto area.
She had been removed from the country for some time. She was a softball player at St. Bonaventure and was the softball coach at Husson University in Bangor where she is in that school’s Hall of Fame.
Bourgoin committed to the Blue Bombers.
“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.
His first position was working with the running backs which helped the transition to a very different game that has 12 men on the field for each team.
“I was up late with the playbook at night. The run game was the same blocking schemes and the plays were very similar,” he said.
“The difference is on the perimeter because there is an extra defender and an extra receiver.”
There was also the adjustment to the conditions.
“It is colder longer up here but there is not as much snow. It can get down to minus 20 or 30,” Bourgoin said.
When he became more familiar with the differences in coverages and routes necessitated by the extra player, he became the receivers coach.
“It’s kind of my true love. It is the position I played at UMass,” he said.
Life is good now for the Bourgoin family in Winnipeg.
The boys, ages 9 and 7, have been to practices and have experienced the locker room after big games. They are also both playing hockey and there are five rinks within two miles of the Bourgoin home.
Amanda is an academic advisor at the University of Winnipeg and still teaches some online courses for Husson.
Their house is 15-minute drive from where the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets play and 25 minutes from the Blue Bombers’ stadium.
The 47-year-old Bourgoin is in his element, coaching receivers and has warmed to the lifestyle of the city 455 miles from Minneapolis.
“The people here are like Midwest people, very welcoming,” Bourgoin said.
Bourgoin and Castleton University head football coach Tony Volpone are cousins.
“We talk a couple of times a year about football and family,” Bourgoin said.
Soon, Winnipeg’s camp will open and there will be two preseason games. The season opener is June 10 when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit Winnipeg and the Blue Bombers begin their quest for a second straight Grey Cup. Last year’s Grey Cup wasn’t played as the CFL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His friends from Vermont will have the best chance to catch Bourgoin and the Blue Bombers on June 17 when they come to Montreal.
No matter how good it gets, the memories of Rutland never dim. That scrapbook of memories revolving around state championships, the MSJ-Rutland game and the Southern Vermont All-Star Football Camp held for a week each summer in Rutland, will always be special to Bourgoin.
He has even considered coming back to Rutland some summer and working at that camp for a week.
“I have thought a lot lately about giving back,” he said. “That was always the camp a young coach wanted to work at.”
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.