It takes dedication to stand out above the rest. You need to put the work in day by day to perfect your craft, so that when the lights are the brightest it’s second nature.
There are many athletes in the Rutland Herald coverage area that fit that billing and a handful of them earned the honor of being the Athlete of the Year in their respective sports. These are the male athletes that were at the top of the heap this winter.
BOYS BASKETBALLYou know you’re a special player when opposing coaches game plan for you and you still come through.
Fair Haven junior Sawyer Ramey did so time after time for the Slaters this winter and earns Rutland Herald boys basketball player of the year.
It’s the second straight year that a Fair Haven boys basketball player earned the honor, following in the footsteps of former backcourt mate Kohlby Murray who is playing at Norwich University.
With the graduation losses of Murray and fellow guard Zack Ellis, it was Ramey expected to carry the load as leader this year and he answered the call night in and night out.
His standout performances were plenty, averaging 23.9 points per game. He wasn’t a one-trick pony either, racking up many assists, rebounds and steals each night as well.
You could point to his career high 41-point effort against Hartford.
Or his 22 points in the fourth quarter to push his team past Mount St. Joseph in a regular season game.
Or even the time he outscored Otter Valley by himself in the opening half of a Division II playoff game.
They were just a few of the many times Ramey answered the bell.
Ramey, who was part of the Fair Haven Division II state championship as a freshman, has one more season left to chase another title and build on a legacy that will be etched in school history.
BOYS HOCKEYThe future of Rutland boys hockey is bright and Patrick Cooley is a big reason for that.
Following a standout sophomore season, Cooley earns the honor as Rutland Herald boys hockey player of the year.
Cooley had the biggest day of his high school career on Dec. 15 when he scored a career-high five goals, including the game-winner of a 7-6 overtime win for RHS against Stowe.
He finished the year with 17 goals and 13 assists in 20 games.
Outside of high school hockey, he’s making a massive impact too. He, and Rutland sophomore classmates Aiden Good and Anders Lowkes, were recently part of the Vermont St. Pats hockey team that won a 16-and-under National Championship in Michigan.
Cooley had nine goals in the tournament, one coming in the championship game.
INDOOR TRACKFair Haven’s Luke Williams has already started shining in the indoor track and field season. He’s building off what he accomplished when he was indoors throughout the winter.
Williams earns the honor as Rutland Herald boys indoor track and field athlete of the year.
The senior proved himself to be one of the best in the state in his specialty field events.
Williams was fourth in the long jump at the state championship meet with a jump of 5.83 meters and seventh in the triple jump.
Also a football player, this three-sport athlete is a man of all seasons.
WRESTLINGFair Haven’s Trey Lee and Otter Valley’s Sam Martin were on the brink of state championships in February at CVU.
Both ran into the best the state has to offer. For Lee, it was Spaulding’s Nick Pierce, who came into the state meet undefeated. For Martin, it was Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette, a two-time state champion heading into the event that arguably could have been a three-time champion if the sport hadn’t been stopped from competition last winter.
Lee and Martin had to settle for runner-up finishes that day, but proved Rutland County wrestling is alive and well. The two share the honor as Rutland Herald boys wrestlers of the year.
“I got COVID halfway through the season, so that was a barrier for me to win states, but I came back,” Lee said after his championship match.
“I lost to (Hayden) Gaudette, but we are pretty good friends, so it was fun,” Martin said.
The return of wrestling was a lot of fun this year. These two wrestlers know that fact very well.
BOWLINGThe Fair Haven bowling team won its second state championship in the last three years this winter.
Senior Nick Snide nearly won an individual championship. Snide was in the step-ladder final, where he fell to Randolph’s Avery Stockwell.
“I bowled my best and showed off what I can do in front of these fans,” Snide said after the event.
The next weekend at the team competition, he got to call himself a state champion.
NORDICRutland senior Brady Geisler is a multiple time Southern Vermont League cross country running champion. He’s not too shabby at cross country skiing either.
Following a standout senior year on the snow, Geisler earns the Rutland Herald boys Nordic skier of the year for the second straight season.
Geisler earned SVL All-League honors based on his combined Skate and Classic times at the SVL Championships.
Geisler was seventh on the boys All-League team and was a consistent top-10 finisher all season long.
ALPINEThe state championship meet didn’t go as Rutland’s Ben Cerreta planned, but it didn’t put a damper on the successful season for the sophomore.
Cerreta’s standout season earned him Rutland Herald boys alpine skier of the year.
Cerreta won the giant slalom race at the district championships, finishing with a two-run time of 1 minute, 11.26 seconds. He also had a win at Bromley Mountain and was a consistent top-10 finisher.
He has two more seasons to shoot for the state championship he seeks.
SNOWBOARDINGPoultney student Hagen McDermott is a three-sport athlete, playing soccer at West Rutland in the fall, snowboarding with Mill River in the winter and baseball in the spring.
McDermott shined on the snow this winter and earns the Rutland Herald snowboarder of the year award.
A major accomplishment this year was McDermott’s win in a slopestyle event at Stowe, where he was first in a field of 40 competitors.
