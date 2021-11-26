Rutland County has been blessed with some of the best boys basketball teams in recent years.
Proctor has won the last two Division IV state championships and the Fair Haven, Mount St. Joseph and Rutland boys teams are consistently of the best teams in their respective divisions. Outside of the county, Green Mountain is coming off a D-III state title.
All of those teams figure to be contenders again this winter and plenty others would love to join them in that category.
Let’s take a look at some matchups to look forward to this winter in hoops action.
Rutland at Rice, 12/14There’s no bigger early-season test than playing the two-time defending Division II champions in your second game.
This will help Rutland get a good look at what is has this year against one of the state’s best.
These clubs have developed a bit of a rivalry and play every season, except last year given regionalized schedules due to COVID.
SB at Rutland, 12/21
South Burlington served the Ravens one of their two losses last year, in a Division I semifinal that lived up to the billing.
Rutland will want a measure of revenge when the Wolves come back to the same court they ousted the Ravens last winter.
Rutland lost a few key pieces from last year, but has plenty coming back to compete among the state’s best.
Fair Haven at MSJ, 1/31
Two Rutland County rivals who are often among the best teams in Division II sounds like a recipe for a fun game to cap off January.
The point guards in this game are two of the better the state has to offer and come with tons of experience. Fair Haven’s Sawyer Ramey and the Mounties’ Andre Prunty can affect the game in so many ways when they have the ball in their hands.
This will be the first two matchups between MSJ and the Slaters.
MSJ at Montpelier, 1/19
MSJ has as a schedule that will challenge itself and this is one of those games, taking on the defending Division II champion Montpelier.
Both teams are strong in similar spots, with elite size on the block and consistent guard play.
The Mounties would love to make a statement and knock off the Solons.
Poultney at MRU, 12/14
Poultney and Mill River played an instant classic in their opener last year, which the Blue Devils won by a single point.
A repeat of that in this season’s opener could be just as fun.
Both clubs are a bit on the younger side, but have a legacy of good basketball in their programs.
Springfield at OV, 2/24
These teams often play the House of Noise late in the season and this year’s schedule has just that on the docket.
Otter Valley would love to keep its progression going under coach Mike Stark and Springfield is looking to bring winning basketball back to its program under new coach Mike Byrne.
By this point in the season, we’ll know well how those goals had gone.
GM at Proctor, 12/23
Champion vs. champion.
That sounds like a whole lot of fun to me. While both teams lost some very critical pieces to their championship recipe of a season ago, neither cupboard is bare.
At this point in the season, both sides will be just starting to find out what type of season they’re in for.
Proctor at Westside, 2/21
The return of Levi Petit to West Rutland’s gym, but in a different uniform.
That adds a small wrinkle to an already competitive rivalry. Petit was a contributor on the soccer pitch, but Proctor will really see his impact on the basketball court.
This is also a rematch of last year’s D-IV title game.
Some of the names will be different and West Rutland’s coach will be different, but the flame of this rivalry never fades.
