Monday was the opening day of winter sports practices, meaning the many boys basketball teams in Rutland County took their first step toward their goals for the 2022-2023 season.
A pair of boys basketball teams from the county, Rutland and Mount St. Joseph, are coming off state championship game appearances and a team like Fair Haven wasn't far off from that stage as well.
Those clubs and the other teams in the county, and outside of it at Green Mountain and Springfield, have high hopes for a successful year.
Let's look at a sampling of boys basketball games to watch this winter.
MRU at Poultney, 12/13
Both of these teams were young last year, so you'd think they're each looking to take a step forward this season.
Their matchup last year came down to the wire, with the Blue Devils inching out a two-point win.
This Rutland County rivalry came is super early on both of their schedules, so each side will be looking to figure out what they have.
Rice at Rutland, 12/14
Rutland always fills in the beginning of its schedule with tough northern competition and it doesn't get any tougher than this one, taking on three-time defending Division I champion Rice in the second game of the season.
The two perennially elite clubs met in the state championship game last year and fans won't have to wait long for the rematch.
The Green Knights return a lot of talent from that title team and RHS has a handful of big contributors back as well. No matter the personnel this has become one of the best rivalries in D-I.
Westside at MRU, 12/22
Last year, these clubs met early in the season and it wasn't particularly close. Behind some hot shooting, Mill River pulled away and never looked back, earning its first win.
West Rutland was laying down the foundation last winter under new coach Ali Mitchell and it's safe to think it's bound to take a big step forward this year, with many of its players returning.
Whether that's enough to close the gap between them and the Minutemen from last year, I don't know, but this could be a lot better of a game.
OV at Proctor, 12/27
Otter Valley had a down year last winter, but got a handful of hard-fought wins that added some smiles in the House of Noise.
One of those wins came against Proctor at home, where the Otters inched out a seven-point win.
This time around, they'll meet in Buggiani Gymnasium, where the small gym can get rocking just like its larger counterpart in Brandon can.
Fair Haven at RHS, 1/3
Two teams that are perennially elite in their respective divisions. It doesn't get much better than that.
Both teams should have high expectations once again, so just like it is every year, this should be super fun to watch.
Something that intrigues me about this game is how Fair Haven deals with the size of Rutland center Luke DelBianco. The Slaters have plenty of size in their own right, but DelBianco can be a load to deal with on the block.
Springfield at BF, 1/10
You can sometimes tell what might be in store for basketball season from what the football season brought about.
Many of the athletes are the same across both sports and if that will be the case for Bellows Falls, like it was last year, this will be a tough challenge for Springfield against a local rival.
Tanner Gintof is coming off an impressive football season for the Cosmos and figures to be a driving force in their success on the basketball court as well.
Montpelier at MSJ, 1/18
Rutland gets its shot at revenge against its state championship opponent and so does cross-town rival MSJ.
The Mounties welcome two-time defending champion Montpelier to town for this fun midseason matchup at McDonough Gymnasium.
Both squads lost key leaders from the teams that matched up the finals last year, but there is plenty of talent left over on both sides ready to take the next step.
GM at Rivendell, 1/23
Rivendell had a dream season last winter, making it all the way to the Barre Auditorium, before getting upset in the Division IV semifinals.
The Raptors are coming off a very successful soccer season, so the expectations are high at the school.
Green Mountain lost a handful of big pieces to its recent success, so it will be interesting to see how it matches up with Rivendell.
MSJ at Fair Haven, 1/30
It was a turn away crowd when these two Rutland County Division II powers met in the playoffs last season. That just shows much these games mean.
I would expect both clubs to be in the thick of things once again in D-II. This will be the first of two matchups in the back half of the season, so each side will know a lot about where it stands.
The guard matchup in this game could be amazing to watch, seeing Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey and MSJ's Owen Traynor battling.
Proctor at Westside, 2/2
Proctor and West Rutland boys basketball fans will have to wait a long time for the first of two games between the rivals this winter.
Similar to many of Westside's games last year, this rivalry was all Phantoms last winter, but I would expect their two games to be a lot more competitive this time around.
Proctor will be well-adjusted to new coach Matt Parker by this point in the season.
