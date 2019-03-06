Boys and Girls Hockey Pairings
VERMONT HOCKEY
BOYS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 5
Essex 4, Spaulding 0 Middlebury 2, South Burlington 1 CVU 1, BFA-St. Albans 0 (OT) Wednesday, March 6
Game 5: No. 6 Rice (7-10-2) at No. 3 Stowe (13-5-2), 6:30 p.m. Semifinals
Game 6: No. 4 Middlebury (10-8-3) vs. No. 1 Essex (16-3-2), TBA Game 7: Winner game 5 vs. No. 7 CVU (6-11-2), TBA
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals Wednesday, March 6
Game 7: No. 9 Milton (8-10-1) at No. 1 Woodstock (13-2-3), 6:50 p.m. Game 9: No. 7 Brattleboro (7-8-6) at No. 2 Missisquoi (15-3-1), 8 p.m. Game 8: No. 5 Lyndon (11-8-1) at No. 4 Mount Mansfield (12-7-1), 6:15 p.m. Game 10: No. 6 Burr and Burton (11-10) at No. 3 Colchester (15-4-1), 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 5
BFA-St. Albans 1, Stowe 0 Essex 9, Middlebury 2 Burlington/Colchester 5, Rutland 2 Wednesday, March 6
Game 4: No. 5 South Burlington (10-8-1) vs. No. 4 Rice (13-7) at Cairns, 5:10 p.m. Semifinals
Game 5: Winner game 4 at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-1-1), TBA Game 6: No. 3 Burlington/Colchester (9-12) at No. 2 Essex (18-2-1), TBA
DIVISION II
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.