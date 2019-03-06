Boys and Girls Hockey Pairings

VERMONT HOCKEY

BOYS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 5
Essex 4, Spaulding 0 Middlebury 2, South Burlington 1 CVU 1, BFA-St. Albans 0 (OT) Wednesday, March 6
Game 5: No. 6 Rice (7-10-2) at No. 3 Stowe (13-5-2), 6:30 p.m. Semifinals
Game 6: No. 4 Middlebury (10-8-3) vs. No. 1 Essex (16-3-2), TBA Game 7: Winner game 5 vs. No. 7 CVU (6-11-2), TBA

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals Wednesday, March 6
Game 7: No. 9 Milton (8-10-1) at No. 1 Woodstock (13-2-3), 6:50 p.m. Game 9: No. 7 Brattleboro (7-8-6) at No. 2 Missisquoi (15-3-1), 8 p.m. Game 8: No. 5 Lyndon (11-8-1) at No. 4 Mount Mansfield (12-7-1), 6:15 p.m. Game 10: No. 6 Burr and Burton (11-10) at No. 3 Colchester (15-4-1), 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 5
BFA-St. Albans 1, Stowe 0 Essex 9, Middlebury 2 Burlington/Colchester 5, Rutland 2 Wednesday, March 6
Game 4: No. 5 South Burlington (10-8-1) vs. No. 4 Rice (13-7) at Cairns, 5:10 p.m. Semifinals
Game 5: Winner game 4 at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-1-1), TBA Game 6: No. 3 Burlington/Colchester (9-12) at No. 2 Essex (18-2-1), TBA

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 5
Woodstock 5, Burr and Burton 1 Harwood 4, CVU 2 Brattleboro 5, U-32 3 Wednesday, March 6 Game 6: No. 7 Missisquoi (7-14) at No. 2 North Country/Lyndon (9-10-1), 6 p.m Semifinals Game 7: No. 8 Woodstock (7-12-3) at No. 4 Harwood (9-9-2)TBA Game 8: No. 6 Brattleboro (8-12-1) vs. winner game 6, TBA
