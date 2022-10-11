Boys Golf State Championship Tee Times
Orleans Country Club
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Division I
9 a.m.
Cooper Guerriere, CVU Nick O’Donnell, BBA Derin Suren, Essex Kyle Blanchard, Rutland 9:10 a.m.
Bryce Bortnick, CVU Ben Peake, Essex Sawyer Bond, So. Burlington Garret Cameron, Spaulding 9:20 a.m.
Zach Vincent, CVU Sebastian Pell, Rutland Parker Martisus, Essex Teddy Maynard, So. Burlington 9:30 a.m.
Jack Bryan, CVU Bryce Terborgh, Essex Evan Marchessault, So. Burlington Gavin Letourneau, Mt. Mansfield 9:40 a.m.
Nicolas Crespo, BBA Camden Ayer, CVU Tyler Meadows, Mt. Mansfield Aiden Farrell, Rutland 9:50 a.m.
Rowan Stoner, Mt. Mansfield Noah Rourke, BBA Connor Brisbin, Mt. Mansfield Jack McDougall, So. Burington 10:10 a.m.
Jay Eagle, So. Burlington Jacobb Downs, Rutland Angus Bellingham, BBA Colby Garrapy, Mt. Mansfield 10:20 a.m.
Benny Ario, BBA Hudson Branchaud, Rutland Nick Bradley, Essex
Division II
