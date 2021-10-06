STOWE — Vermont high school boys golfers were competing in sectional tournaments on Wednesday, looking to lock up a spot in next Thursday’s state championships.
In the Division I qualifier at Stowe Country Club, Burr and Burton, South Burlington, Essex, Mount Mansfield, CVU, Colchester and Spaulding locked up team spots in the tournament set to be held at Manchester Country Club.
BBA had a pair of golfers under the 80-stroke mark and had a score of 311 as a team, which was 16 strokes ahead of the second-place Wolves. Essex was close on South Burlington’s tail 17 strokes off the lead pace
Mount Mansfield shot 336, CVU shot 338 and Colchester and Spaulding both shot 342.
St. Johnsbury missed the team cut by seven strokes and Rutland was ninth as a team with a score of 362.
Seven individual golfers will compete for medalist honors in the Division I tournament. BBA’s Dylan Poddick and North Country’s Austin Giroux earned top spots with a 3-over 74 on Wednesday.
Poddick had two birdies and had 12 pars, while Giroux had three birdies. Both golfers birdied the 11th and 14th holes.
Rutland’s Sebastian Pell and the Bulldogs’ Caeden Herrington qualified, shooting 5-over 76. Pell didn’t have a birdie, but golfed consistently with 13 pars.
Mount Mansfield’s Oliver French, South Burlington’s Ethan Borick and Essex’s Parker Martisus grabbed the final individual spots, tying at 6-over 77.
Spaulding’s Garret Cameron and Rutland’s Jason Ryan just missed out on individual qualification. Both guys shot 7-over 78. Cameron had a trio of birdies and Ryan had a pair.
South Burlington’s Evan Marchessault, CVU’s Bryce Bortnick, St. Johnsbury’s William Eaton and BBA’s Dillon Callen rounded out the top 10 at 9-over.
In the Division II qualifier at Champlain Country Club, Stowe, Woodstock, Harwood, U-32, Otter Valley and Peoples Academy earned team spots for the state championship meet.
Stowe’s 351 bested Woodstock’s 367. The Wasps were in a tight battle for that second-place qualifying spot as Harwood had a 368.
U-32 was 21 strokes off the lead pace at 372, followed by Otter Valley’s 375 and Peoples’ 382.
Lake Region just missed the team cut, three strokes back of Peoples. Lyndon followed in eighth and Northfield was ninth as a team at 398.
Individually, U-32’s Riley Richards and Otter Valley’s Lucas Politano were the best on the course and locked up top qualifying spots, both shooting a 3-over 74.
Richards had four birdies, including two across the last two holes. Politano had three birdies and sank consecutive ones on 10 and 11.
Stowe’s Chace Newhouse earned the third qualifying spot, shooting 10-over. Newhouse sank a birdie on the fifth hole.
Four golfers tied at 11-over and rounded out the individual state qualifiers. Harwood’s Cam Forbes, Peoples’ Timothy Whyte, Stowe’s JP Marhefka and Woodstock’s Ethan Dean earned those spots.
The girls golfers take center stage on Thursday, as the Division I and II state championships are held at Dorset Field Club.
