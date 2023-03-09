It pays to have experience when you get deep into playoff season.
Teams that have been there and done that aren’t easily flustered when the lights are the brightest and everything is on the line.
A handful of teams competing for state championships this Saturday are no stranger to this stage, giving them a leg up in their pursuit of a title.
Second-seeded Rice is going for its fourth straight Division I state championship and been to Patrick Gymnasium for the state final four in 12 of the last 13 seasons.
Fourth-seeded Montpelier is trying to complete the three-peat in Division II and is entering its four straight state championship game. The Solons’ opponent North Country hasn’t broken through for that D-II title, but was a state finalist in 2021 and has become a regular at the Barre Auditorium.
Hazen and Winooski are returning to the Division III state championship game for the second year in a row.
The time is now for that experience to show itself. Everything is on the line on Saturday.
DIVISION I
CVU vs. Rice
It’s rare that Rice is considered the underdog heading into a state final, but that may be the case with the Green Knights going up against top-seeded CVU on Saturday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
The Redhawks (21-1) have been about as dominant as any team in the state this season, holding just one loss, an early-season defeat at the hands of Rice. Since that Jan. 2 loss, CVU has ripped off 16 straight victories, including a three-point win against the Green Knights in their regular season finale.
CVU has cruised through the playoffs so far, winning by 31 and 24 points respectively. The Redhawks boast tons of depth with guys like Logan Vaughan and Tucker Tharpe stepping up big in the semifinals. Kyle Eaton, Alex Provost and Sam Sweeney are big pieces to the puzzle as well.
Rice (18-3) hasn’t looked unbeatable this year, but the Green Knights have turned it around after losing two straight games midway through the season. Only losing to CVU by three points a few weeks ago showed the gap is miniscule between these clubs.
Drew Bessette and Adam Bilodeau have really come into their own as the team’s go-to scorers and both went past the 20-point mark in a semifinal win against Brattleboro.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Patrick Gymnasium on Saturday.
DIVISION II
No. Country vs. Montpelier
These two squads don’t back down from a challenge.
Third-seeded North Country (21-2) and fourth-seeded Montpelier both went up against undefeated squads and took them down to get to the state final and create a rematch of the 2021 Division II title game.
The Solons knocked off rival Spaulding, who had beaten Montpelier twice during the regular season. Carson Cody played the starring role, scoring 30 points in the win.
Cody makes up a sophomore trio of guards that can match up with anybody in the state. Cody, Carter Bruzzese and Clayton Foster can get really hot from long range and that can take the Solons far.
On the block, Andrew Tringe is an imposing presence at 6-foot-6 and Ronnie Riby-Williams makes up for his lack of height with incredible athleticism.
A pair of sophomores in Atif Milak and Kleo Bridge provide a bench spark for a Montpelier team that tends to go with a short rotation.
The Solons are a battle-tested club, having played the likes of Spaulding, Rice and Mount St. Joseph in the regular season.
North Country needed overtime, but found a way to erase a fourth-quarter deficit to top second-seeded Fair Haven in the semifinals.
The Falcons have their own standout sophomore in Haiden Chilafoux who went over the 20-point mark in the semifinal victory, including a late run of points that helped propel his side.
Cooper Brueck provides plenty of poise and experience at the guard spot and North Country gets tons of production from guys like Hayden Boivin and Jorden Driver.
Can North Country spoil Montpelier’s three-peat hopes? The time to find out is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium.
DIVISION III
Winooski vs. Hazen
The Division III state championship game will be a rematch of the 2022 title game that went right down to the wire with Hazen coming out with a 37-34 win.
Both teams return a lot of talent from last year’s squad, so another all-time classic could be in the cards Saturday afternoon at The Aud.
Winooski comes into the championship game looking to finish off a perfect season, the only one to do that this winter in the state if the Spartans succeed.
Winooski got its first test of the playoffs on Thursday, competing against Bellows Falls. The Terriers kept it close in the first half, only trailing by three at the break. The Spartans turned up the defensive intensity in the second half and didn’t look back, winning by 20 points.
Trevon Bradley was the driving force in the Winooski win and figures to have a key role in Saturday’s final. In the title game last winter, he scored 18 of the Spartans’ 34 points.
Keeping Bradley in check will be incredibly important for Hazen, but the same is the case for Winooski in trying to contain the Wildcats’ Tyler Rivard.
Not many teams have succeeded in keeping Rivard in check. Rivard broke a school record with 50 points in a game this winter and broke the program rebounding record held by Tim Shedd.
For his career, he has more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Around Rivard, Xavier Hill has an important role for Hazen as a great athlete and 3-point thereat. Other players with plenty of experience playing in big games are seniors Lincoln Michaud and Jadon Baker.
Gabe Michaud, Lincoln’s younger brother, has come on strong and he shined in the semifinal win against Thetford Academy with four steals. Other contributors are Ryan Morrison and Peoples Academy transfer Brendan Moodie. Moodie had a big semifinal, scoring 19 points.
Hazen is a battle-tested 20-3 club, having played the likes of Montpelier and Spaulding in the regular season. Their loss to the Solons was by just five points.
Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. at the Barre Aud on Saturday.
DIVISION IV
Rivendell vs Mid-Vermont
The No. 2 Rivendell boys basketball team got the monkey off its back from last year’s disappointing upset loss in the Division IV state semifinals and bested fourth-seeded Danville comfortably on Wednesday.
In that game against the Bears, Harry Molesworth had a field day on the glass and was a dominant defensive presence as the driving force in the Raptors’ success. Rebounding was a major advantage for Rivendell all night long.
Molesworth, Jacoby Patterson, Josiah Welch and Finn O’Donnell all scored in double figures in the semifinal.
Mid-Vermont Christian’s Abel Goodwin played the role of hero in Monday’s state semifinal win against top-seeded and previously one-loss Long Trail. Heavily-flanked by three defenders he hit a fadeaway jumper that sent the Eagles to the finals.
Mid-Vermont erased an eight-point deficit to open the fourth quarter en route to that win.
Do the Eagles have a little more of that playoff magic left to upset the higher-ranked Raptors? Tip-off is set for noon at the Barre Auditorium.
