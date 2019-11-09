Riby-Williams
Montpelier’s Leo Riby-Williams, right, is challenged by Spaulding’s Cole Baitz during a boys soccer scrimmage in Barre Town.

 Josh Kuckens / Staff Photo

VERMONT BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAM

DIVISION I

Jayden Bloom;Burr & Burton;Junior;F
Will Fox;Burr & Burton;Senior;F
Kam Dunsmore;BFA-St. Albans;Senior;F
Sam Hogg;Burlington;Junior;D
Jake Manley;Burlington;Junior;M
Gus Williams;Brattleboro;Senior;D
Luke Williams;Brattleboro;Senior;M
Foster Viau;Colchester;Senior;F
Jami Lashua;CVU;Senior;F
Jonah Roberts;CVU;Senior;M
Jack Sinopoli;CVU;Senior;M
Erik Stolen;CVU;Senior;D
Cullen Swett;CVU;Senior;D
Stefan Digangi;Essex;Junior;M
Burke Hoover;Essex;Senior;D
Ezra Bush;Mt. Mansfield;Senior;GK
Will Hauf;Mt. Mansfield;Junior;F
Charles Rodjenski;Mt. Mansfield;Sophomore;D
Owen Greene;Rice;Junior;GK
Tanner Merrill;Rutland;Senior;M
Cody Bellinghiri;South Burlington;Senior;M
Tommy O'Leary;South Burlington;Junior;M
Samy Slamani;South Burlington;Senior;F
Konrad Tillman;St. Johnsbury;Senior;M

DIVISION II

Ryan Beardsley;GMVS ;Senior;D
Nehemiah Arnold;Hartford;Senior;M
Kaj Boeri;Hartford;Senior;M
Nick Jones;Hartford;Senior;F
Hayden Adams;Harwood;Junior;F
Ollie Hammond;Harwood;Senior;GK
Jasper Koliba;Harwood;Junior;D
Logan Ingalls;Lake Region;Junior;M
Sage Gosselin;Lyndon;Senior;GK
Haris Dzonbic;Montpelier;Senior;F
Leo Riby-WIlliams;Montpelier;Junior;D
Sepncer Doran;Middlebury;Senior;D
Eben Jackson;Middlebury;Senior;M
Owen Palcsik;Middlebury;Senior;M
Rose Chance;Milton;Junior;M
Nick Desouza;Milton;Senior;F
Eric Mckean;Mt. Abe;Senior;M
Branden Reynolds;Mt. Abe;Junior;F
Kyle Gilbert;Missisquoi;Senior;GK
Jared Pugh;Springfield;Junior;M
Rai Bleda-Vilata;Stowe;Senior;F
Alex Reichelt;Stowe;Senior;M
Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger;Stowe;Junior GK
Jackson Seivwright;Stowe;Senior;M
Alex Tilgner;Stowe;Senior;D
Stephen Bianchi;Woodstock;Senior;GK
Taylor Plourde;Woodstock;Junior;M

DIVISION III

Owen Demar;BFA Fairfax;Junior;F
Levi Webb;Enosburg;Sophomore;F
Jack Boyle;Green Mt;Junior;M
Everett Mosher;Green Mt;Sophomore;F
Anthony Wyatt Bellavance;Hazen;Senior;M/D
Cody Davison;Hazen;Senior;F
Julius Rosendahl;Hazen;Senior;D
Riley Barton;Leland & Gray;Junior;M
Matthew Emerson;Leland & Gray;Junior;M
Tyler Corey;Mill Rive;Sophomore;F
Tyler Ragula;Mill River;Senior;GK
Sawyer Pierpoint;Otter Valley;Senior;M
Joe Buonanno;Peoples;Senior;GK/M
Landon Dubie;Peoples;Junior;D
Ollie Nigro;Peoples;Sophomore;M
Levi West;Randolph;Sophomore;GK
Josias Salomao;Vergennes;Senior;F
Jonathan Willis;Vergennes;Junior;F
Elijah Milligan;Windsor;Senior;GK
Albert Busimba;Winooski;Junior;F
Dhiraj Dhakal;Winooski;Senior;M
Lek Nath Luitel;Winooski;Senior;F
Mlan Magar;Winooski;Senior;M

DIVISION IV

Alberto Lopez;Arlington;Junior;M
Matthew Ritchie;Arlington;Senior;M
Lewis Whalen;Arlington;Junior;F
Kolby Wilkins;Arlington;Senior;D
Jacob Baesemann;Danville;Junior;M
Oisin Harrington;Long Trail;Senior;D
Conner McKearin;Proctor;Junior;M
Joe Valerio;Proctor;Senior;D
AJ Debois;Rivendell;Junior;F
Zach Gould;Rivendell;Senior;M
Ryan Woodbeck;Rivendell;Senior;D
Olly Skeet-Browning;Sharon;Senior;F
Erik Younce;Sharon;Junior;D
Eric Bolognani;Twin Valley;Senior;D
Owen Grinold;Twin Valley;Senior;M
Jack McHale;Twin Valley;Senior;F
Izaak Park;Twin Valley;Junior;D
Kyle Laughlin;West Rutland;Senior;G
Tyler Serrani;West Rutland;Junior;F
