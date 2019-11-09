Boys soccer All-State roster 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Montpelier’s Leo Riby-Williams, right, is challenged by Spaulding’s Cole Baitz during a boys soccer scrimmage in Barre Town. Josh Kuckens / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save VERMONT BOYS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMDIVISION IJayden Bloom;Burr & Burton;Junior;F Will Fox;Burr & Burton;Senior;FKam Dunsmore;BFA-St. Albans;Senior;FSam Hogg;Burlington;Junior;DJake Manley;Burlington;Junior;MGus Williams;Brattleboro;Senior;DLuke Williams;Brattleboro;Senior;MFoster Viau;Colchester;Senior;FJami Lashua;CVU;Senior;FJonah Roberts;CVU;Senior;MJack Sinopoli;CVU;Senior;MErik Stolen;CVU;Senior;DCullen Swett;CVU;Senior;DStefan Digangi;Essex;Junior;MBurke Hoover;Essex;Senior;DEzra Bush;Mt. Mansfield;Senior;GKWill Hauf;Mt. Mansfield;Junior;FCharles Rodjenski;Mt. Mansfield;Sophomore;DOwen Greene;Rice;Junior;GKTanner Merrill;Rutland;Senior;MCody Bellinghiri;South Burlington;Senior;MTommy O'Leary;South Burlington;Junior;MSamy Slamani;South Burlington;Senior;FKonrad Tillman;St. Johnsbury;Senior;MDIVISION IIRyan Beardsley;GMVS ;Senior;DNehemiah Arnold;Hartford;Senior;MKaj Boeri;Hartford;Senior;MNick Jones;Hartford;Senior;FHayden Adams;Harwood;Junior;FOllie Hammond;Harwood;Senior;GKJasper Koliba;Harwood;Junior;DLogan Ingalls;Lake Region;Junior;MSage Gosselin;Lyndon;Senior;GKHaris Dzonbic;Montpelier;Senior;FLeo Riby-WIlliams;Montpelier;Junior;DSepncer Doran;Middlebury;Senior;DEben Jackson;Middlebury;Senior;MOwen Palcsik;Middlebury;Senior;MRose Chance;Milton;Junior;MNick Desouza;Milton;Senior;FEric Mckean;Mt. Abe;Senior;MBranden Reynolds;Mt. Abe;Junior;FKyle Gilbert;Missisquoi;Senior;GKJared Pugh;Springfield;Junior;MRai Bleda-Vilata;Stowe;Senior;FAlex Reichelt;Stowe;Senior;MIsaiah Schaefer-Geiger;Stowe;Junior GKJackson Seivwright;Stowe;Senior;MAlex Tilgner;Stowe;Senior;DStephen Bianchi;Woodstock;Senior;GKTaylor Plourde;Woodstock;Junior;MDIVISION IIIOwen Demar;BFA Fairfax;Junior;FLevi Webb;Enosburg;Sophomore;FJack Boyle;Green Mt;Junior;MEverett Mosher;Green Mt;Sophomore;FAnthony Wyatt Bellavance;Hazen;Senior;M/DCody Davison;Hazen;Senior;FJulius Rosendahl;Hazen;Senior;DRiley Barton;Leland & Gray;Junior;MMatthew Emerson;Leland & Gray;Junior;MTyler Corey;Mill Rive;Sophomore;FTyler Ragula;Mill River;Senior;GK Sawyer Pierpoint;Otter Valley;Senior;MJoe Buonanno;Peoples;Senior;GK/MLandon Dubie;Peoples;Junior;DOllie Nigro;Peoples;Sophomore;MLevi West;Randolph;Sophomore;GKJosias Salomao;Vergennes;Senior;FJonathan Willis;Vergennes;Junior;FElijah Milligan;Windsor;Senior;GKAlbert Busimba;Winooski;Junior;FDhiraj Dhakal;Winooski;Senior;MLek Nath Luitel;Winooski;Senior;FMlan Magar;Winooski;Senior;MDIVISION IVAlberto Lopez;Arlington;Junior;MMatthew Ritchie;Arlington;Senior;MLewis Whalen;Arlington;Junior;FKolby Wilkins;Arlington;Senior;DJacob Baesemann;Danville;Junior;MOisin Harrington;Long Trail;Senior;DConner McKearin;Proctor;Junior;MJoe Valerio;Proctor;Senior;DAJ Debois;Rivendell;Junior;FZach Gould;Rivendell;Senior;MRyan Woodbeck;Rivendell;Senior;DOlly Skeet-Browning;Sharon;Senior;FErik Younce;Sharon;Junior;DEric Bolognani;Twin Valley;Senior;DOwen Grinold;Twin Valley;Senior;MJack McHale;Twin Valley;Senior;FIzaak Park;Twin Valley;Junior;DKyle Laughlin;West Rutland;Senior;GTyler Serrani;West Rutland;Junior;F You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Rutland Herald Rutland Herald
