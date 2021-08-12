Saturday, Sept. 4 will come quicker than you think. That’s the day the Rutland boys soccer team opens up its season against Mount Mansfield on the Alumni Field turf.
The Ravens are one of many local teams with high hopes for the return of a full slate of soccer this fall.
In the Rutland Herald coverage area, there are teams trying to maintain championship form, ones trying to reach that level and others just looking to turn it around.
Let’s take a look at some matchups to watch during the fall season.
Westside at OV, 9/3
These teams played a tight 2-1 early-season contest in Westside in 2020.
Both clubs will have scoring punch to replace, but are always solid defensively.
Could another low-scoring, defensive-minded contest be in store?
MRU at L&G, 9/3
No matter the personnel, Mill River coach Peter Roach always seems to put a good product on the field.
He’s not losing many seniors, but roster numbers were already low last year, so he’ll need to get everything he can out of whatever guys come out for the first day of practice on Aug. 19.
This game is Mill River’s opener and it could be an intriguing one. Leland & Gray beat the Minutemen last year, but will be without the Barton boys in 2021. Coach Chris Barton retired and star player Riley Barton graduated.
Woodstock at GM, 9/7
Green Mountain has championship pedigree. The Chieftains won the 2019 Division III title and were back in the championship game last year.
This early season contest will be a nice test for a school that loves to test itself against the best.
Woodstock always puts a quality product on the field and the last time the Wasps had a losing record was 2011.
If GM wants to make a third straight trip to state championship weekend, games like this one will prepare them for that.
TV at Springfield, 9/7
Springfield had a rough 2020 season. The Cosmos were just trying to keep numbers in the program high enough to remain in play.
If they field a team this year, there’s only one way to go and that’s up.
Springfield has a tough matchup with defending Division IV champion Twin Valley early in the season. Buddy Hayford’s resume speaks for itself on the Wildcat sidelines, so no matter who is suiting up for his club, you know they’ll be ready to go.
For a Cosmos team looking to improve, you only do so by playing tough competition. This is it.
Rutland vs CVU, 9/11
Last year’s abbreviated soccer season didn’t allow for regular season tournaments to be held, so their return this year will be all the more cherished.
Rutland will be one of the teams in the Jay Brady Kickoff Classic and one of their opponents is a team they met twice last year, including in the playoffs, CVU.
The Ravens didn’t score in either game against the high-powered Redhawks but they more than hung around in both games.
With nine Rutland seniors graduated from the 2020 team, a new group will look to give CVU their best shot.
Westside at Proctor, 10/9
West Rutland gave Proctor one of its two regular season losses last year.
The Phantoms responded well and made it all the way to the Division IV championship, losing in penalty kicks to Twin Valley, but the sting of that loss to their rival will be remembered.
Levi Petit scored a goal in that October contest for Westside. When they meet this October, he’ll be in the other uniform.
One of the best rivalries in the area should continue to live up to the hype.
BBA at Rutland, 10/12
Rutland won all of its Southern Vermont League A Division games in 2020, except one, a 3-1 loss to BBA.
When the Bulldogs come to Alumni Field in mid-October, the Ravens hope to avenge that loss from last year.
These schools always play competitive games against each other and this one should be no different.
Arlington at Proctor, 10/15
A lot more is made of the girls soccer rivalry between these two schools, but the boys matchup can be just as competitive.
Both clubs are perennially some of the best programs in D-IV and I won’t bet against that changing in 2021.
They didn’t meet last year, so a pair of matchups this year will certainly have both teams riled up. This will be their second meeting of the 2021 season.
OV at FHU, 10/16
Fair Haven’s lone win in 2020 came against Otter Valley, a 3-2 decision on LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters have plenty of young talent champing at the bit for their shot at returning Fair Haven to soccer relevancy.
Coach Tim Dayton talked last year about how bright the future could be for the Slaters.
A matchup with a rival Otters team that is always well-coached could be a nice late season barometer for that young talent’s progress.
MRU at MSJ, 10/22
This will be Mill River and Mount St. Joseph’s regular season finale and it could carry a lot of emotion after last year’s instant classic at Abatiell Field. In a high-scoring affair, MSJ held off a valiant second-half comeback from the Minutemen to snatch their second win of the season on Senior Day.
Speaking of seniors, there weren’t many in that game, so both teams could come back ready to be competitive this fall.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.