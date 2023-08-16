Motivation comes in multiple forms in high school athletics.
You have teams motivated to keep their spot at, or near, the top of the ladder and others looking to climb that same ladder.
The Rutland Herald coverage area has a lot of boys soccer teams that fall into the latter category, wanting to insert themselves in the conversation of the state’s elite.
Let’s take a look at some fun local boys soccer matchups that figure to bring some intrigue this fall.
MSJ at FH, 9/7
Mount St. Joseph and Fair Haven have developed a bit of a rivalry in recent years.
The two squads often play very competitive games. Last year, it was a 2-0 win for Fair Haven, but the year before, it was the Mounties winning.
This game is very early in the regular season for both squads, so they’ll both be finding themselves.
Hartford at OV, 9/7
Hartford was one of the more dominant teams in Division II last season and Otter Valley stood up to them nicely.
In their second matchup, the Otters lost by just one goal, putting in a gritty effort.
Otter Valley has plenty of talent coming back wanting to take another step forward from last year’s 8-8 effort.
Springfield at GM, 9/8
Springfield has a full-slate of varsity games this season, which means a return to their rivalry with nearby Green Mountain.
The Chieftains had a down year by their elite standards last season, but were still one of the more competitive teams in Division III.
This will give the Cosmos a good luck at themselves, taking on a team that is always strong.
SB at Rutland, 9/15
Per usual, Rutland has a tough early-season schedule stacked with Metro Division squads.
They don’t get much more elite than South Burlington, who is the defending champion in Division I.
If RHS can hang with the Wolves, it will be a big confidence boost getting into the crux of their schedule.
Vergennes at Fair Haven, 9/15
Fair Haven is looking to take a step forward in Division III, so playing one of the division’s best will be a great test.
Vergennes has been to the D-III semifinals the last three seasons, so it boasts a winning culture.
The Slaters have been working hard over the last few years, trying to build something similar.
Otter Valley vs GM, 9/15
There’s something special about the Josh Cole Tournament in Ludlow.
The Dorsey Park lights shine bright on two great nights of high school soccer.
This match between Otter Valley and Green Mountain could be a good one. Their second matchup last year was decided by a goal.
Proctor at Westside, 9/23
These arch rivals split their Homecoming contests last year.
West Rutland started to climb out of the basement in Division IV, making for a pair of great games.
The Golden Horde would love to continue their ascent, while Proctor tries to bring back its winning standard.
MSJ at Arlington, 9/28
Arlington was a dominant Division IV squad last season, but MSJ always seemed to give them a tough test.
Their first matchup, under the lights of Werner Field, was decided by a goal and the Mounties riddled the Eagles for portions of their second game, at Abatiell Field, a game Arlington won 2-0.
Proctor at Grace Christian, 9/28
Grace Christian made its VPA tournament debut last fall, beating Proctor 5-3, before losing to Bennington County rival Arlington in the second round.
The Phantoms will get two shots revenge this fall, the first coming in Bennington in late September.
Rutland at BBA, 9/29
The cliché goes that it’s hard to beat a team three times. That was certainly the case last year for Rutland.
RHS had beaten Burr and Burton Academy twice in the regular season, but when it was do or die, it was BBA winning in the opening round of the playoffs.
Rutland would love to get a measure of revenge for that disappointing defeat.
Proctor at MSJ, 10/3
Proctor and MSJ had very similar records last year, each winning five games.
Naturally, their two matchups were very close as well. MSJ took the first 2-1 and they tied in the second.
Both teams would love to re-enter the likes of Division IV’s elite, a place neither is that far removed from.
West Rutland at Sharon, 10/4
Two of West Rutland’s three wins last season came against Sharon Academy.
The Golden Horde will look for a repeat of that dominance, but the Phoenix have a proud soccer history and want to get back on track after a rare down season.
